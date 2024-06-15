Race Across America: Best friends Colin O’Brady and Lucas Clarke aim to shatter record with 'Sub Six' challenge

The duo aims to cover the 3,000 miles in less than six days

Best Friends Colin O’Brady and Lucas Clarke Aim to Shatter Record with 'Sub Six' Challenge
(Image credit: Pranalens)
Logan Jones-Wilkins
By
published

The Race Across America, or the RAAM as it is most commonly known, is a simple enough concept: bike from one end of the United States to the other as quickly as possible. But, like all things in cycling, the simple premise belies the race’s deep-seated complexity.That compounds when you try to do it faster than anyone has ever done it before.

Instead of a simple pursuit, it becomes a full-blown team operation with staff members, multiple bikes, multiple vehicles and a boatload of planning to get that whole flotilla of moving parts across the country in perpetual motion. 

