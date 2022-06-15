Race Across America 2022: Everything you need to know about the ultra-distance cycling event

The Race Across America (opens in new tab) (RAAM) started on Tuesday 14 June, and currently 19 British riders are competing in the gruelling event.

An ultra-distance road cycling race held in the United States, RAAM is effectively a time trial event covering 4,828km, racing from San Diego on the west coast, to Annapolis, Maryland, on the east coast. The route contains 17,362m of climbing, traversing directly through the heart of America.

In total, 33 solo riders, five two-person teams, 16 four-person teams and ten eight-person teams will compete in RAAM, with 19 British riders spread across each category. The fastest competitors will complete the route in roughly eight days, with 12 days the cut off time for solo riders.

Due to the nature of the event, there is no live TV coverage of RAAM. Instead, dot watching is available for spectators, whereby people are provided with each rider's precise location on RAAM's live tracking website.

Who are the British riders?

Among the 33 solo riders competing in the RAAM is James Golding. The 40-year-old is raising £150,000 for The Buffalo Foundation, a charity which provides disadvantaged communities access to sport and education.

Golding has twice recovered from cancer in the last decade, and in that time has completed 21 multi-day cycling events. He also became the first British person to hold the Guinness Seven Day World record for distance cycled, achieving 2,842.4km.

Throughout his various fundraising activities, Golding has raised over £3m for charity, earning him the regional winner of Pride of Birmingham award, as well as receiving a nomination for the Pride of Britain award, too.

Two more solo Brits competing in the gruelling event are Jonathan Spencer-Jones and Simon Potter. Spencer-Jones is the oldest of the trio of British riders competing solo at 59-years-old, and has previously finished the race in eight and four-person teams in 2010 and 2012.

Potter, meanwhile, is a former triathlete and duathlete who competed at the European Championships prior to becoming a British second category rider.

In the two-person category, Britain will have two teams racing: The Pedalling Pasties and GCN. Cyclists Fighting Cancer are racing as a four-person team, while Blesma are competing as an eight-person team.

Doug Mckinnon is the oldest British rider in the race at 62-years-old, and is racing for Cyclists Fighting Cancer.

The team Blesma, which is also a military charity for limbless veterans, is comprised of eight limbless riders helping to serve ex-Service men and women who have lost limbs.

Their squad includes Dan Richards had his right arm and shoulder amputated following a motorcycle accident, and has competed in the 2018 Sydney Invictus Games. Alex Krol is a former Royal Marine Commando who sustained a spinal injury in 2005, resulting in becoming a full-time wheelchair user with no movement or sensation below his chest.

Also in the team is William Browning, who suffered a rare vascular condition that affected his left hand and arm, resulting in an amputation. Matt Edwards sustained two shattered legs and a broken right shoulder while in the military, and subsequently had his left leg amputated in 2019, after 33 operations in five years. Joh Williams also has his left leg amputated, after being electrocuted with 60,000 volts in a freak accident in the army.

Luke Delahunty is paralysed from his chest down, following a motorcycle crash while serving in the Royal Airforce. He hand cycles now, competing in the 2016 and 201 Invictus Games. Grant Jenkins had his left leg amputated in 2015, and is one of eight riders in the team hoping to raise money for the Blesma charity, while also proving his own capabilities to himself.

Elsewhere, Mark Beaumont, racing for GCN, has cycled the world twice, completing 18,000 miles in 78 days and 14 hours - a record. Having also succeeded in many other challenges for charity, Mark received a British Empire Medal for his contribution to sport and charity.

While riders compete as solo entrants, or even in teams, RAAM is a supported event, meaning large teams of helpers are required for each individual and group.

Race Across America start list

Solo Riders

James Golding (GBr)

Jonathan Spencer-Jones (GBr)

Simon Potter (GBr)

Adriano Ongaro (Ita)

Allan Jefferson (Aus)

Arvis Sprude (Lat)

Bharat Pannu (Ind)

Chris Davies (USA)

Christian Mauduit (Fra)

Dorina Vaccaroni (USA)

Elin Starup (Den)

Graham Macken (Ire)

Jean-Luc Perez (Fra)

Jim Trout (USA)

Kabir Rachure (Ind)

Kari Rouvinen (Fin)

Kurt Matzler (Aut)

Les Crooks (USA)

Lionel Poggio (Swi)

Martin Neitzke (Ger)

Nicole Reist (Swi)

2-Person Teams

The Pedalling Pasties (GBr)

Jack Forster

Alex Forster

GCN (GBr)

Mark Beaumont

Jonathan Shubert

Dos Amigos (USA)

Tami Kerns

Bob Larson

DVAG GOES RAAM (Ger)

Stefan Josef Hils

Christine Waitz

Team Intelligent Cycling (Den)

Karsten Hoffmann

Frank Licht

4-Person Teams

Cyclists Fighting Cancer (GBr)

Kevin Musgrave

Doug Mckinnon

Caspar Gilroy

Edward Cowell

4Children (Den)

Brian Hansen

Malene Hansen

Claus Ferrall Sneppen

Henrik Laursen

4Cyclists4Kids (USA)

Hunter Tully

Erinne Guthrie

Dennis Phipps

Claudia Garcia

Brasil airrelax Team (Bra)

Cleyton anderson Souza

Bernardo Kochen

Jose Ricardo Graca

Ivan Roberto de Campos Albano junior

Eurodrive (Nor)

Peter Wieland

Kjell Teigland

Juergen Goos

Sjur Midtskogen

Love, Sweat, & Gears (USA)

Kilee Harmon

Melanie Carvell

Lori Klabunde

Karin Gardner

Rise, Shine, and Spin (USA)

Christoph Harisberger

Josh Brown

Alan Kimbel

Eric Triosi

Seniors Tom, Jim, Beau & Babe, (USA)

Jim Jenkins

Tom Buckley

John Guth

Nancy Guth

Team Aspect (Ire)

Seamus Nash

John Dowd

Cathal Phillips

Phillip Culbert

Team PossAbilities (USA)

Patrick Berkebile

Patrick McMahon

Carrie Ulrick

Paul East

Team Sonoma Creamery (USA)

Uli Muench

John Crean

Eric Gomez

Chris Jackson

Team Steinberg Coaching (Ger)

Steffi Steinberg

Gerry Steinberg

Joachim Graf

Janusz Piatkowski de Grzymala

Team Sunshine (USA)

Scott Bartos

Myles Bartos

Mark Durno

Tim Dowse

uks-goes-america.de (Ger)

Achim Roeder

Andreas Ritter

Daniel Schrimpf

Constantin Kolb

VelociRiders (USA)

Jaysen Jorgensen

David Licary

Craig Lunaas

Beth Millard

VENCENDO DESAFIOS TEAM BRASIL (Bra)

Marcio Milan

Guilherme Scola

Jose Ramos Borghi

Luiz Augusto Milano

8-Person Teams

Blesma (GBr)

Dan Richards

Simon Gillespie-Khan

Alex Krol

William Browning

Matt Edwards

John Williams

Luke Delahunty

Grant Jenkins

Aligned Alliance - Team A2 (USA)

Monty Heath

Rhonda Vetere

Robert Prodan

Morgon Latimore

Rhy Waddington

Rob Williams

Doreen Wagner

Keith Eckert

Bikers Without Borders (Bra)

Luigi Manzolillo

Vinicius Cichon

Alexandre Paiva

Marcelo Carneiro

Armando Garcia

Jose Ferrao Filho

Mauricio Gandini

Jose Augusto Ferrao

Decode XY (Ice)

Vidar Thorsteinsson

Daniel Gudbjartsson

Pall Gestsson

Olafur Thor Magnusson

Gisli Halldorsson

Arnaldur Gylfason

Frosti Jonsson

Gardar Sveinbjornsson

enjoy the rIDe (USA)

Dodds Hayden

Anthony Baker

Doug Gardner

Mat Erpelding

Justin Harvey

Brandon Akers

Scott Gatzemeier

Nate Furman

RAAMBRASIL TEAM (Bra)

Mario Sanchez

Tarso Dellinghausen

Marta Sangirardi

Daniel Baena

Fernando Martins

Rafael Figueiredo

Alessandro Pinto

Vanderlei Lupianes

Team BEMER (USA)

Chris DeMarchi

Philip Tinstman

Carlos Casali

Tony Restuccia

Joshua Stockinger

Jason Meidhof

Jason Paez

Randall Coxworth

Team ONE MILE (USA)

Mike Campbell

Cesar Valera

Kari Giles

James Lawrence

Sara McDowell

Viviane Favery

Aaron Hopkinson

Paige Gray-Hackler

Team Skipper (USA)

Tim Skipper

Lori Hoechlin

Brad Wiggs

Robert Kelly

Barbara Sullivan

David "Tinker" Juarez

Deborah Hoag

Margaret Howell