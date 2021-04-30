Dani Rowe
Another success story of the British Cycling academy system, Rowe, who grew up in Eastleigh, Hampshire, took her first world championship win in the team pursuit in 2011, donning her first rainbow bands at 20-years-old.
Watch: Show us your scars - Dani Rowe
Having ridden on the road with team Wiggle-Honda since 2013, Rowe hit a major setback in November 2014 after suffering a punctured lung and five broken ribs in a training ride crash after hitting a hidden pothole.
In December 2017, Rowe announced that she would switch to riding for Wales in readiness for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
National champion, world champion, Olympic champion; there's very little Dani Rowe (née King) hasn't achieved on the track.
A second world championship followed in 2012, along with the coveted Olympic gold medal she won alongside GB teammates Laura Kenny and Joanna Rowsell-Shand at the London Games.
The incident came shortly after Rowe made public her desire to focus on road racing in 2015, and she was able to recover in time to compete in much of the season, including the Women's Tour and the World Championships team time trial. Rowe wasn't selected as part of Lizzie Armitstead's victorious GB team in the Worlds road race.
