UCI bans front jersey pockets, caps computer sizes and reshuffles Vuelta dates

The UCI has approved a series of significant rule changes affecting equipment, rider safety and the professional calendar, including a ban on front jersey pockets, limits on cycling computer dimensions and a major reshuffling of the Vuelta dates for both the men's and women's pelotons.

Meeting in Desenzano del Garda, Italy, the governing body's Management Committee signed off on a series of reforms and measures that will begin taking effect as early as next month.

Noteworthy actions include:

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Front jersey pockets outlawed

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The most immediate change concerns jersey design.

After observing teams using internal front pockets filled with nutrition products to improve aerodynamics, the UCI has decided to prohibit front-mounted pockets altogether starting July 1, 2026.

The UCI claims the nutritional products were "generally not consumed because they were extremely difficult, or even impossible in race conditions, to access. These pockets result in significant alterations to the riders’ body shape."

The governing body said the practice was supported by aerodynamic studies and raised concerns about both sporting fairness and rider safety, arguing that speed gains can contribute to more severe crashes.

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By limiting pockets to the rear of a cycling jersey only, the UCI hopes to put the kibosh on any more body shape-altering tactics. Only a dedicated pocket for race radio equipment will be permitted on the front of jerseys going forward.

Computer size restrictions

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The UCI wants to limit the dimensions of bike computers, introducing a maximum size of 126mm by 71mm, starting January 1, 2028.

While the restriction should not affect any current market-leading devices, but ensures future products won't get even bigger.

Justifying their reasoning, the UCI cited concerns about rider distraction and cognitive load.

"Several studies have shown that the increasing volume of data available to riders during competition can contribute to an increased cognitive workload, a key factor in the occurrence of accidents," the UCI states.

"Limiting the size of bike computers is intended to prevent an excessive increase in the amount of data available during races, which could significantly compromise rider safety."

Calendar changes

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The UCI also confirmed substantial calendar changes for 2027.

Mimicking the men's calendar, the Vuelta España Femenina will move from its spring slot to the end of the Women's WorldTour season, taking place immediately after the men's Vuelta. The UCI did not explain the reason for the move.

Meanwhile, the men's Vuelta will be contested entirely in September to accommodate the 2027 UCI Cycling World Championships in Haute-Savoie Mont-Blanc, France.

Other calendar adjustments include moving the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women and Classic Lorient Agglomération earlier in the year, while the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will start one day earlier than usual.

Yellow cards and pictograms

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The UCI continues to double down on the safety agenda spearheaded by SafeR, and will be extending its yellow card system.

The UCI states that feedback about the disciplinary mechanism at the WorldTour and ProSeries levels has been positive and so, it will introduced it at the Elite men's and women's Class 1 events as well at the start of the 2027 season.

Similar to systems used in sports like soccer/football, yellow cards are handed out by race commissaires for infractions that threaten peloton safety.

The system works through a staggered accumulation of penalties over set timeframes. For example, receiving two yellow cards in a one-day race or a single stage race results in immediate disqualification plus a seven-day suspension.

"This system aims to improve safety by increasing the accountability of the various individuals present in races," the UCI says. "Although the accumulation of yellow cards can result in short-term suspensions, the objective of the system is above all to prevent potentially dangerous behaviour."

As a further safety measure, race organisers will begin introducing hazard pictograms across the international calendar. These standardised warning symbols will indicate dangers such as road narrowings, sharp bends, speed bumps and railway crossings.