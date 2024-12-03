New Wahoo Elemnt Ace's Wind Sensor and features explained - but does it have a size problem?

The New Wahoo Elemnt challenges the likes of the Garmin Edge 1050 Solar, and Hammerhead Karoo

Wahoo Elemnt Ace with heart rate monitor on wooden backgorund
(Image credit: Future)
Joe Baker
By
published

Wahoo has laid down its marker for what it believes will be the future direction for cycling computers with the release of the all-new Elemnt Ace.

The new computer, which retails for $599.99 / £549.99, is packed full of new features, including the slightly peculiar 'Wind Sensor', and features the biggest display of any cycling computer on the market.

