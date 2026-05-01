'The sport remains built on fragile foundations' – The Cyclists' Alliance responds to UCI with warning that pro cycling is in danger

Rider's union calls for more TV coverage, defined income streams for teams and calendar changes

Adam Becket's avatar
By
published
The peloton at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Professional women's cycling is "built on fragile foundations", The Cyclists' Alliance has warned, in response to the UCI's consultation on improving the sport.

The Cyclists' Alliance (TCA), an independent body that represents the women’s peloton, sent a 16-page document to cycling's governing body, with a set of clear recommendations that it would like to see implemented. Seen by Cycling Weekly ahead of the closure of the consultation, it will be published on Monday 4 May.

The document, signed by TCA's president, Grace Brown, argues: "The UCI has stated that women’s cycling has experienced 'remarkable growth' in recent years. However, as noted above, we are gravely concerned that this momentum has not led to a 'stronger structure for women’s professional cycling.'

Article continues below

"Despite outward signs of progress, the sport remains built on fragile foundations. As Elisa Longo Borghini recently warned: 'I’m afraid that the [Women’s] WorldTour could implode at some point.'"

"A fair, stable and sustainable economic model is essential to the sport’s future," the body says. "At present, no such model exists. The current framework is structurally imbalanced, the development pathway is fragmented and under-resourced, and mounting regulatory burdens and operational costs have driven a significant reduction in the number of registered professionals.

"Women’s cycling is a compelling product with demonstrable appeal: broadcasting data consistently show that when audiences have access to the sport, they watch it. The fanbase exists, and it will grow as exposure and the quality of the viewing experience improve."

TCA also calls for more medical screening and training, in particular to help with REDs, better concussion protocols and management, and also for "a more robust framework enabling riders’ ethics and safeguarding concerns to be swiftly addressed and resolved".

Explore More
Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.