'The easiest thing would be to completely scrap the whole cycling model and start again' – The Cyclists' Alliance 2025 report highlights continuing inequalities in women's racing

As women's cycling continues to become more professional, those outside of WorldTeams and ProTeams are falling behind

"The whole sport is on a razor wire," The Cyclists' Alliance president Grace Brown said as the union for female professional cyclists released its eighth annual report on Tuesday.

While there is progress, with 54% of the 202 riders from 43 teams surveyed solely making a living off the sport, 80% of those outside WorldTeams and ProTeams earned less than €20,000, compared with 64% respondents in 2024.

Of those who responded, 58% of riders received an income of more than €20,000, with 11% who earned more than €100,000. However, more than a third said they earned less than €20,000. 17% said they received no salary at all.

Minimum wages are set for WorldTeams and ProTeams, with €16,720 for new ProTeam riders, and €20,000. For WorldTour squads, it is €31,768 and €38,000. The ProTeam tier was introduced for 2025, but appears to have squeezed third-tier riders and squads even more.

"This year’s survey results show that the sport is at a critical point," the report reads. "There are many signs of progress and professionalisation at the top, but the talent pathway below continues to face challenges and the gaps are widening."

"If we want longevity in the sport, road safety needs to be a non-negotiable priority at every race. It’s extremely hard to continue to show up and commit to racing when riders can’t trust race organisers to do everything possible to protect them."

