'The easiest thing would be to completely scrap the whole cycling model and start again' – The Cyclists' Alliance 2025 report highlights continuing inequalities in women's racing

"The whole sport is on a razor wire," The Cyclists' Alliance president Grace Brown said as the union for female professional cyclists released its eighth annual report on Tuesday.

While there is progress, with 54% of the 202 riders from 43 teams surveyed solely making a living off the sport, 80% of those outside WorldTeams and ProTeams earned less than €20,000, compared with 64% respondents in 2024.

Of those who responded, 58% of riders received an income of more than €20,000, with 11% who earned more than €100,000. However, more than a third said they earned less than €20,000. 17% said they received no salary at all.

Minimum wages are set for WorldTeams and ProTeams, with €16,720 for new ProTeam riders, and €20,000. For WorldTour squads, it is €31,768 and €38,000. The ProTeam tier was introduced for 2025, but appears to have squeezed third-tier riders and squads even more.

Financial instability is the main reason (over 50%) newer professionals would consider quitting, according to the survey.

"This year’s survey results show that the sport is at a critical point," the report reads. "There are many signs of progress and professionalisation at the top, but the talent pathway below continues to face challenges and the gaps are widening."

Brown, who retired from the pro peloton last year, stepped into her new off-bike role this season.

"We've seen a lot of progress in the women's side of the sport if you compare the data from our early surveys to now, it's really positive, the growth that we've seen," she said in a press call this week. "It's really exciting, but at the same time, we have to be really wary of the fact that the top level is seeing all this progress, and the Continental level at the bottom is actually really struggling at the moment...

"The easiest thing would be to completely scrap the whole cycling model and start again, but that's not going to happen. Even the viability of top teams, sponsors rarely sign on for more than a few years, so they can't really offer long contracts. The whole sport is on a razor wire."

While 19% of riders surveyed work a second job alongside racing, this is down from 25% last year.

"The poor working conditions and financial instability facing riders at the beginning of their career forces many out of the sport," the report reads. "We risk losing talent before it can come through the pipeline and contribute to the growth of the sport.

"Lack of visibility through consistent and accessible broadcast further compounds this problem, holding back both commercial growth and fan engagement. Without sustained investment in visibility, the sport cannot reach its full potential or offer riders long-term career sustainability.

"Even for those riders with financial stability, unsafe working conditions are a continual concern and why they would consider early retirement. Riders have a right to safe, fair conditions; the future of the sport depends on it."

The situation for Continental teams and riders is expected to become more difficult from next year, with new UCI rules excluding them from Women's WorldTour races, reducing visibility further.

Safety is another key feature of the TCA survey, with it being the main topic for improvement for all riders surveyed.

"Unfortunately, in road cycling, danger will always be a part of the equation. Rider safety can never be guaranteed, but it can be prioritised. The reality is, neglecting road safety is not just gambling with the riders’ careers, it’s gambling with their lives," Ally Wollaston of FDJ-SUEZ says in the report.

"If we want longevity in the sport, road safety needs to be a non-negotiable priority at every race. It’s extremely hard to continue to show up and commit to racing when riders can’t trust race organisers to do everything possible to protect them."

The full report can be read on The Cyclists' Alliance website.