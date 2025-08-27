How much prize money does a Vuelta a España winner receive compared to those in the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia?

And how do the women's Grand Tours stack up?

Vuelta a España jersey leaders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Bunch sprints, summit finishes and a GC battle that is already starting to sizzle, the Vuelta a España has so far treated fans to thrills and spills aplenty.

Much as they love riding bikes, every rider present has earned their spot the hard way, living an austere lifestyle and facing down the risks involved in the sport. However, prestigious races like the Vuelta are where they can earn the big bucks in return.

But exactly how big are those big bucks, you may wonder – and how do they stack up against its sibling Grand Tours, the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia?

Probably unsurprisingly – given it's likely the only one of the three that every member of your family, including the non-cyclists, has heard of – the Tour de France is the daddy of them all. Established in 1903, it came along first and is a veritable behemoth – the biggest annual sporting event in the world, is the well-used quote.

The Italian and Spanish races have always existed in the shadow of the Tour, but both have their admirers. The Giro has certainly benefitted from the natural tendency of cycling fans – as with those in motorsport – to be naturally drawn to the style and pedigree of all things Italian and has picked up the helpful moniker 'La bella corsa'.

In comparison Giro d'Italia winner Simon Yates walked away with €265,668 (£229K / $308K) for his overall victory – part of a €1.6 million total prize pot.

Whoever wins the Vuelta this year will be awarded the comparatively modest €150,000 (£129K / $174K) as part of a total prize fund of €1,115,775 (£962K / $1.29m).

Of course, there are also prizes placing high on the GC, and for winning classifications and stages. Perhaps surprisingly, the prize for the latter is the same across all three races, with those winning stages in the Tour, Giro and Vuelta all scooping €11,000 (£9,480 / $12,750) for their efforts – almost. Curiously, the Giro d'Italia offers slightly more with winners netting €10 euros extra.

It's worth pointing out that while it may be the race winner who is awarded the prize, they don't get to keep it as their own. At least, not all of it. Cycling is a team sport after all. After a race like the Tour de France or the Vuelta a España, a team will sit down and count its winnings, distributing them across all those who played a part.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1