Elisa Longo Borghini wins Giro d'Italia Women as Kim Le Court takes final stage from breakaway

Italian breaks Lotte Kopecky on the final climb to L'Aquila to take home the Maglia Rosa for the first time in her career

Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) took the biggest win of her career as she out-sprinted Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) and Franziska Koch (dsm-firmenich-Post NL) to win the final stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women after the trio escaped the peloton in the final 40 kilometres.

Behind, Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) put in an impressive surge in the last 200 metres to gap world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and win the overall classification. Longo Borghini is the first Italian to win the Giro since Fabiana Luperini in 2008.

