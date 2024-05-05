Demi Vollering seals Vuelta Femenina overall with solo victory on stage eight
SD Worx-Protime rider wins eight-day race by almost two minutes
Tour de France Femmes champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) added a second Grand Tour victory to her palmarès on Sunday, triumphing at the Vuelta Femenina.
The Dutchwoman, who already led by 52 seconds going into the eighth and final stage, attacked with 6km to go on the finishing climb, and soloed to a second stage win. Her climbing heroics meant she dominated the general classification, securing the red jersey by one minute and 49 seconds.
Riejanne Markus (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished second overall, overtaking Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), who closed out the podium in third.
Vollering's victory comes a year after she ended the Vuelta Femenina in tears, having come agonisingly close to the title in 2023, when she lost out to the now retired Annemiek van Vleuten by just nine seconds.
The scene this time round was a world apart. After weaving across the road smiling, Vollering stepped off her bike after the line in Madrid, and lifted it above her head, champion at last.
"It's really nice," the 27-year-old said post-race. "The team did a really good job all day. I was a bit nervous because I thought this last climb was not so super hard. It's difficult because it was again a headwind and it was not super steep.
"There was one part where we turned a bit," she continued. "There, I thought I needed to attack and have a gap so that the rest will also have a headwind to chase me back."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
When Vollering upped the tempo, nobody else could follow. As she did on stage five – when she took her first victory of the season – the Dutchwoman sailed clear of her rivals, crossing the line alone. Behind, stage six's winner Évita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) came home with Markus 30 seconds later.
"I'm really happy to win this stage," Vollering said. "It's really nice to finish off like this. We did a really good tour here: some podiums, two stage wins. I think we can be really proud of ourselves."
Asked what the victory meant to her, the Tour de France Femmes champion said it marked a "good start" to her season. "I hope I can do some other really nice stage races, of course," she said. "I'm looking very much forward to the rest of the season."
Vollering also sealed the mountains classification, as the race's best climber. Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), winner of two stages, wrapped up the points classification, while Mireia Benito (AG Insurance-Soudal) was declared the most combative rider.
Results
Vuelta Femenina 2024, stage eight: Districo telefónica Madrid > Valdesquí (89.5km)
1. Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx-Protime, in 2-43-06
2. Évita Muzic (Fra) FDJ-Suez, +29s
3. Riejanne Markus (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, +33s
4. Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck, +53s
5. Ricarda Bauernfiend (Ger) Canyon-SRAM, +56s
6. Juliette Labous (Fra) dsm-firmenich PostNL, +1-00
7. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Lidl-Trek
8. Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-Sram, both at same time
9. Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck, +1-10
10. Kim Cadzow (NZl) EF Education-Cannondale, +1-28
Final general classification
1. Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx-Protime, in 20-30-55
2. Riejanne Markus (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, +1-49
3. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Lidl-Trek, +2-00
4. Juliette Labous (Fra) dsm-firmenich PostNL, +2-58
5. Évita Muzic (Fra) FDJ-Suez, +3-15
6. Ricarda Bauernfiend (Ger) Canyon-SRAM, +4-33
7. Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) SD Worx-Protime, +5-14
8. Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck, +5-27
9. Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck, +5-42
10. Kim Cadzow (NZl) EF Education-Cannondale, +6-19
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Giro d'Italia stage 2 live: Will Tadej Pogačar take the pink jersey?
A GC battle is expected on the second day of the Giro, with the race's first summit finish
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Bike riders never crash where you want or expect them to
In a sport as unpredictable as cycling, we have to learn to expect the unexpected, says the Doc, no matter how painful that might prove
By Michael Hutchinson Published
-
Marianne Vos wins uphill sprint on stage 7 of La Vuelta Femenina after crosswinds split the race
Visma-Lease a Bike rider takes her second stage win of the race to seal points classification victory
By Joseph Lycett Published
-
Évita Muzic outsprints Demi Vollering on summit finish to win Vuelta Femenina stage six
Vollering strengthens overall race lead, but fails to take second stage win in a row
By Adam Becket Published
-
Demi Vollering climbs to first victory of the season on stage 5 of the Vuelta Femenina
Dutchwoman distances rivals on first summit finish of race to take leader's jersey
By Adam Becket Published
-
Kristen Faulkner springs late attack to win stage 4 of the Vuelta Femenina
Marianne Vos takes race lead on wind-stricken day across the plains of Spain
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Marianne Vos powers to stage three Vuelta Femenina victory, Blanka Vas keeps race lead
Vos jumps clear of Charlotte Kool to seal the win for Visma-Lease a Bike in Teruel
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Alison Jackson sprints to Vuelta Femenina stage two victory after crashes affect race
Canadian takes win as Blanka Kata Vas moves into race lead
By Adam Becket Published
-
Demi Vollering to leave SD Worx-Protime, reports
'It's about budget,' says team boss Danny Stam
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Demi Vollering: Revamped Strade Bianche course could play into SD Worx's hands
Defending champion predicts ‘spicy’ race on Saturday
By Tom Thewlis Published