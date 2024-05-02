Demi Vollering climbs to first victory of the season on stage 5 of the Vuelta Femenina

Dutchwoman distances rivals on first summit finish of race to take leader's jersey

Demi Vollering wins at the Vuelta Femenina
(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

Demi Vollering took her first victory of the season on stage five of the Vuelta Femenina, climbing to victory atop the Alto del Fuerte Rapitán, and taking the red jersey in the process.

The SD Worx-Protime rider powered up the second-category climb, comfortably pushing everyone else off her wheel, to break her season duck. 28 seconds behind, Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) took second place, out-sprinting Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek).

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

