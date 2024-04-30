Marianne Vos powers to stage three Vuelta Femenina victory, Blanka Vas keeps race lead

Vos jumps clear of Charlotte Kool to seal the win for Visma-Lease a Bike in Teruel

Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Tom Thewlis
published

Marianne Vos surged to victory in a bunch sprint for the line on stage three of the Vuelta Femenina in Teruel. 

Vos firmly distanced Charlotte Kool of dsm–firmenich PostNL as the peloton surged for the line meaning she won by several metres. 

