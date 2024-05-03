Évita Muzic outsprints Demi Vollering on summit finish to win Vuelta Femenina stage six

Vollering strengthens overall race lead, but fails to take second stage win in a row

Évita Muzic outfoxed Demi Vollering atop La Laguna Negra to take the biggest victory of her career on stage six of the Vuelta Femenina.

The FDJ-Suez rider has won a stage of the Giro d'Italia Women before, and finished second on a Tour de France Femmes stage, but on Friday she beat one of the best riders in the world, SD Worx-Protime's Vollering, on an incredibly tough climb.

