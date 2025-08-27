Women's WorldTour team to 'cease operations' at the end of the season after sponsor search struggle

Ceratizit Pro Cycling
The Ceratizit Pro Cycling Women's WorldTour team is to close at the end of the year, it announced on Tuesday.

The German-registered outfit, which has existed for 11 seasons, features riders including Sandra Alonso, Kristýna Burlová and Sarah Van Dam on its roster.

Team boss Sun said in a statement: “The current economic climate has significantly impacted the ability to maintain a WorldTour team. Despite our best efforts to secure new sponsorship, escalating costs and current conditions have made it impossible to continue.

"Our heartfelt thanks go to the Ceratizit Group, Orbea and all of our sponsors for a decade of unwavering support, and to all of our riders, staff, and fans for their dedication and passion over the years.”

