Women's WorldTour team to 'cease operations' at the end of the season after sponsor search struggle

The Ceratizit Pro Cycling Women's WorldTour team is to close at the end of the year, it announced on Tuesday.

The German-registered outfit, which has existed for 11 seasons, features riders including Sandra Alonso, Kristýna Burlová and Sarah Van Dam on its roster.

In a message on its website its manager Claude Sun said that a challenging economic climate had made it impossible to go on.

It revealed in May that engineering company Ceratizit would no longer sponsor the team beyond this season, but at that point the team had hoped to secure a new title sponsor to keep it moving forward. That, it seems, has not been possible and it will now close.

It means a Women's WorldTour slot will now be automatically available for next season.

Team boss Sun said in a statement: “The current economic climate has significantly impacted the ability to maintain a WorldTour team. Despite our best efforts to secure new sponsorship, escalating costs and current conditions have made it impossible to continue.

"It is with deep regret that we confirm the end of Ceratizit Pro Cycling after this season.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Our heartfelt thanks go to the Ceratizit Group, Orbea and all of our sponsors for a decade of unwavering support, and to all of our riders, staff, and fans for their dedication and passion over the years.”

Among the victories its riders have netted over the years include a Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift stage last year thanks to Cédrine Kerbaol, 16 track world titles and four Olympic medals.

Kerbaol, one of the team's most successful riders, has since left. She moved to EF Education-Oatly for 2025 and this summer won the French national championship as well as placing eighth on GC in the Tour de France Femmes.

The team was originally established back in 2016 and based in the UK, with WNT and then WNT-Rotor Cycling as title sponsors. The team became Ceratizit-WNT in 2020 and was a ProContinental-level team until last season, when it became a Women's WorldTour outfit.

Over the years, the team has been the home for Lisa Brennauer, Lizzy Banks, Katie Archibald and Marta Lach among other famous names.

The team will "cease operations at the end of the current season", it said on its website, with its final race, the Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore, USA, set to take place on September 6.