UCI announces second professional tier for women's cycling a year earlier than planned due to 'current boom'

A second professional division of women's cycling teams will be created from 2025, cycling's governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has announced.

Like the men's system, there will be WorldTeams, ProTeams, and Continental teams. The first two will be registered directly with the UCI, rather than national federations - as is the case with Conti teams - so there will be more regulation, and the potential for minimum salaries at this level.

The decision was announced in a statement on Wednesday following the meeting of the UCI's Management Committee in Glasgow, ahead of the World Championships.

Previously, ProTeams were set to be introduced to women's cycling from 2026. The move has been brought forward due to the "current boom" according to the UCI.

"The UCI Management Committee approved the creation of a second division of women's professional teams. This means that UCI ProTeams for women will appear from 2025," the UCI's statement reads.

"The introduction of this division, positioned between the existing UCI Women's WorldTeams (1st division) and UCI Women's Continental Teams (to become 3rd division), was initially scheduled for the 2026 season. However, in view of the current boom in women's cycling, and following consultation with stakeholders, the decision was taken to bring forward the launch by one year.

"This new initiative will also enable a greater number of female riders to benefit from a professional framework. With the introduction of the women's UCI ProTeams, women's teams are now structured according to the same model as men's teams.

"As professional teams, the women’s UCI ProTeams will follow the same registration procedure as the other professional teams (UCI Women's WorldTeams, UCI WorldTeams and men’s UCI ProTeams) by registering directly with the UCI. The UCI will be assisted in this task by the appointed external auditor, PwC."

"The sector is continuing the impressive progress it has made in recent years," UCI president David Lappartient said. "These advances will boost the sector and provide further evidence of its growth."

At the recent Tour de France Femmes, six of the 22 teams present were Continental teams. AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step finished sixth on general classification through Ashleigh Moolman, and Ceratizit-WNT won the white jersey for best young rider through Cédrine Kerbaol.

The move to more professionalism is an attempt to avoid situations like with the Zaaf Cycling Team earlier this year, which was stripped of its Continental status after riders left the team following allegations of non-payment of salaries.

Despite the creation of the ProTeams a year earlier than previously expected, some believe more should still be done for Continental teams.

Last week, Iris Slappendel, the Executive Director of The Cyclists' Alliance, an association that supports the women's peloton, said that minimum conditions and budgets need to be set for these squads too.

"Already for a few years, we've been really trying to push for better minimum regulations for Conti teams," she told Cycling Weekly. "Year on year, the disparity between Continental and WorldTour is growing. I think we need a bigger vision for the sport, especially the development phase.

"The way Continental teams are registered with the national federations is really challenging. That makes it really hard. We lobbied with the Dutch Federation for a minimum salary a few years ago, which they have on Continental level, but we've been trying to do the same with other federations, and that's been really hard. We really believe there should be more of a UCI approach on the Continental level.

"I know they're going to introduce Pro-Conti in 2026, but I think we need to look more at Continental teams. There doesn't need to be a minimum salary right away, but there need to be minimum conditions and budgets for these teams. I think the Zaaf case helped because the UCI sees that when teams f*** up, it reflects on them because of their lack of policies."