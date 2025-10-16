Ineos Grenadiers to continue riding Pinarello bikes for next three years

Team signs extension with long-standing bike partner

Ineos Grenadiers have extended their partnership with Italian bike brand Pinarello for another three years.

The WorldTour team has been sponsored by Pinarello since it began as Sky Procycling in 2010, and has ridden the bikes to victories at all three Grand Tours.

"With Fausto [Pinarello] and his team steeped in cycling’s rich heritage, we’ve designed and built bikes that have changed the sport. We’re excited to keep pushing forward, innovating together and building on that success over the next three years."

"Together with the INEOS Grenadiers, we’ve achieved incredible things over the years - World Championships, Hour Records, success in mountain bike and cyclo-cross, and of course, Grand Tour and other major victories on the road," he said.

