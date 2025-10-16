Ineos Grenadiers to continue riding Pinarello bikes for next three years

Ineos Grenadiers have extended their partnership with Italian bike brand Pinarello for another three years.

The WorldTour team has been sponsored by Pinarello since it began as Sky Procycling in 2010, and has ridden the bikes to victories at all three Grand Tours.

Reports this July suggested that Ineos Grenadiers had no bike sponsor in place for 2026. It has now been confirmed that their 16-year partnership with Pinarello will continue until at least the end of 2028.

"Pinarello has been part of our story from day one," Ineos's Dave Brailsford said in a statement. "What defines this relationship is the genuine collaboration and shared belief that technology, elite performance, and attention to detail can achieve great things.

"With Fausto [Pinarello] and his team steeped in cycling’s rich heritage, we’ve designed and built bikes that have changed the sport. We’re excited to keep pushing forward, innovating together and building on that success over the next three years."

Ineos Grenadiers riders compete on Pinarello Dogma F bikes in bunch road events, and Pinarello Bolide F TT bikes in time trials.

The team's most reason Grand Tour success came at the 2021 Giro d'Italia, through Egan Bernal. Its former rider Tom Pidcock has since ridden Pinarello bikes off-road to world titles in cyclo-cross and XC mountain bike, and an Olympic mountain bike gold medal.

Fausto Pinarello, the bike brand's president, said he was "delighted" to continue the partnership with Ineos Grenadiers, which "feels completely natural".

"Together with the INEOS Grenadiers, we’ve achieved incredible things over the years - World Championships, Hour Records, success in mountain bike and cyclo-cross, and of course, Grand Tour and other major victories on the road," he said.

"Our belief is that INEOS Grenadiers can be the best team in the world again, riding the best bikes in the world," Pinarello continued.

"What makes this relationship so special is that it goes far beyond sponsorship. We know each other deeply - our teams share ideas, push innovation, and are open to new technologies and materials that keep us at the very cutting edge of performance."

There have been reports that Pinarello might also sponsor Pidcock's current team, Q36.5, next season. Pidcock already uses Pinarello bikes in cyclo-cross and MTB.