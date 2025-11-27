'I’m passionate about helping the next generation come through' – Geraint Thomas appointed Ineos Grenadiers director of racing

Welshman steps into management role at team he retired from

Geraint Thomas waves
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Geraint Thomas has been appointed as Ineos Grenadiers' director of racing, it was announced on Thursday morning.

The 39-year-old retired as a pro cyclist from the team at the end of his season, and it has long been trailed that he would be stepping into management at the squad.

"This team has been my home since day one, and stepping into this role feels like a natural next step," Thomas said. "I’ve learnt so much from the people around me - fellow riders and staff - and I now want to continue building on our incredible past success into the future.

"I’m passionate about helping the next generation come through, to pass on that experience and keep pushing the team forward towards our mission of winning Grand Tours again. The Grenadiers will continue to race with purpose, humility and a commitment to excellence - and I’m excited to help shape that future."

According to the statement: "His appointment reflects the team’s long-term commitment to building from within, harnessing his immense knowledge of the sport and what it takes to win, for the benefit of his fellow Grenadiers."

Ineos have signed Kévin Vaquelin, Dorian Godon, and Embret Svestad-Bårdseng for 2026, with question marks remaining over multiple slots in the squad.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.