TNT Sports and HBO Max to air new weekly cycling show

TNT Sports and HBO Max will broadcast a new weekly programme called The Cycling Show starting this Tuesday evening.

The show, limited to 10 half-hour episodes, promises to go behind the scenes of men’s and women’s professional cycling teams, with insights into performance, nutrition and equipment from staff and rider interviews.

The first episode will be aired on TNT Sports and online on HBO Max on Tuesday 31 March at 19:30 UK time. It will cover the UCI ProTeam Tudor Pro Cycling, founded in 2022 by Fabian Cancellara, the three-time winner of both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

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Episode two will then look at SD Worx-Protime on 7 April, before a third episode on Decathlon CMA CGM on 14 April, both at an earlier time of 19:00. The remaining teams involved are still to be announced.

The new series will run until the start of the Tour de France in July, but will go on a break in May throughout the Giro d’Italia and Roland Garros tennis tournament.

The Cycling Show is different to The Ultimate Cycling Show, a magazine show produced and broadcast last year by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), the parent company of TNT Sports, HBO Max and Eurosport.

While The Ultimate Cycling Show counted Orla Chennaoui and Adam Blythe as hosts, and was shown free-to-air on Quest, The Cycling Show will be presented by an off-screen voiceover, and is exclusive to WBD’s paywalled channels in the UK and Ireland: TNT Sports and HBO Max. It will be available in Europe on Eurosport.

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WBD closed its Discovery+ streaming platform in the UK and Ireland last week and moved the service to HBO Max, the company’s “premier global streaming platform”. The switch marked the third time in as many years cycling has changed streaming service in the UK.

The sport was previously available to watch live and ad-free for £6.99 a month on Discovery+. In February 2025, it was put behind a £30.99 a month paywall following the migration from Eurosport to TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland.

New customers to HBO Max can currently purchase a 12-month ‘saver plan’ priced at £25.99 a month to access TNT Sports. This is a saving of £5 a month on the standard package, but still almost four times the price it previously cost fans to watch cycling.