'No-one covers this sport like we do' – Warner Bros. Discovery and TNT Sports renew rights for Giro d'Italia until at least 2029

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has renewed the TV rights to show the Giro d'Italia in Europe and the USA, on TNT Sports and HBO Max, until at least 2029, it was announced on Wednesday.

The rights are exclusive in Europe, outside of Italy, and include the men's and women's races, alongside Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, and other RCS Sport-organised events.

The full package includes the Giro d'Italia, the Giro d'Italia Women, the Giro Next Gen, Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, Milan-Torino, Il Lombardia, Gran Piemonte, and the UAE Tour.

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According to WBD, its coverage of last year's Giro was the most-watched ever, with a 44% growth on streaming platforms, and 84% growth across social media.

WBD also hold the rights to the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, and other ASO-organised races like Paris-Roubaix, alongside the Vuelta a España. In the UK, cycling is shown on TNT Sports or through HBO Max, with HBO Max used across Europe and the USA too; in the USA, non-exclusive coverage will also be shown on truTV.

"Cycling is at the heart of our live multi-sport offer and no-one covers this sport like we do through unparalleled race coverage and rider storytelling," Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at WBD Sports Europe, said in a statement. "With a rich cycling heritage that spans multiple decades, we are recognised as the home of cycling and go-to destination for cycling’s greatest events including the Giro d’Italia and Giro d’Italia Women."

"By extending our rights to show the Giro d’Italia, Giro d’Italia Women and a whole host of premier Italian races, we have underlined our commitment to supporting the long-term growth of the sport. As a trusted partner to RCS and the Giro, we will continue to invest in enhancing our coverage and know we can attract the widest set of viewers around the world with this approach to help inspire the next generation of cycling stars."

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"We are proud to continue and strengthen a long-standing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, which for over thirty years has helped bring the Giro d’Italia and our races to millions of fans around the world with unparalleled reach," Paolo Bellini, CEO at RCS Sport, said. "This is especially true in the European market—including the UK through TNT Sports—and in North America, thanks to the HBO Max platform.

"This agreement reaffirms the global value of our events and their growing appeal, across both men’s and women’s racing. Together, we will keep pushing the boundaries of cycling storytelling, building on the rich heritage of our competitions while showcasing the achievements of the sport’s new generation of champions. Our goal is to further expand our global fanbase and inspire new audiences to connect with cycling."