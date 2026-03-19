TNT Sports is moving to HBO Max next week – and you can watch cycling for £5 less a month

TNT Sports is moving its streaming service to HBO Max in the UK and Ireland next week, and is offering a discounted ‘saver plan’ for sports fans.

Customers who wish to purchase standalone online access to TNT Sports will be able to do so for £25.99 a month, provided they take out a 12-month subscription. This is £5 less than the currently monthly price of £30.99, which will remain the same after the switch.

Discovery+, the streaming platform of TNT Sports, will move to HBO Max in the UK and Ireland next Thursday, 26 March.

Article continues below

On live television, cycling will remain on TNT Sports, as before. The move to HBO Max only affects online viewing and streaming.

All existing Discovery+ subscribers will be still able to access their current package by signing in to HBOMax.com with their same email address and password.

The first live bike races shown on HBO Max will be stage four of the men’s Volta a Catalunya, and the women’s Ronde van Brugge (formerly the Classic Brugge-De Panne), both of which take place on Thursday.

HBO Max, like TNT Sports and Discovery+, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and is already live in 100 countries around the world. It is described as WBD's "premier global streaming platform", and also includes films and TV series.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Customers can purchase subscriptions containing all of HBO Max's services and TNT Sports, or either strand separately.

Swipe to scroll horizontally HBO Max plan comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Monthly price 12-month 'saver plan' price (per month) TNT Sports only £30.99 £25.99 HBO Max with TNT Sports (standard with ads) £36.98 £27.99 HBO Max with TNT Sports (standard) £40.98 £30.99 HBO Max with TNT Sports (premium) £45.98 £34.99

This latest switch for cycling broadcasting marks the third time the sport has changed streaming service in the UK in as many years. In late 2023, fans lamented the closure of GCN+, a platform that offered live, advert-free racing for £6.99 a month, or £39.99 a year.

Cycling was then moved to the Discovery+ platform, still priced at £6.99 a month, before it was placed within a broader subscription package following the migration from Eurosport to TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland in February 2025. This put the sport behind a £30.99 a month paywall.

Following ITV's relinquishing of broadcast rights, this July will mark the first time in decades that the Tour de France won't be shown on free-to-air TV in the UK.

A survey by Cycling Weekly last year revealed that 71% of respondents said they watched the Tour on ITV. Of those 1,273 people, 1,120 said they would not subscribe to TNT Sports to watch the race live in 2026, and almost half said they had never paid to watch cycling on TV.