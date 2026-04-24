Friday cycling quiz: How many Liège winners can you name?

The oldest race on the UCI calendar brings the spring classics to a close as the pure climbers and grand tour contenders hit the hills of southern Belgium in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. One of cycling's five Monuments, the race's route is littered with long climbs through the wooded countryside of Belgium's Ardennes region.

Many of cycling's biggest names have won in Liège, but how many can you name? Take our quiz below to find out. The table will recognise first and second names, or just second names. The missing years are when the race didn't happen, primarily due to the two World Wars.

Women's Liege began in 2017 and has unsurprisingly been dominated by Dutch riders. Nine editions have seen six different winners stand on top of the podium, how many of them can you name?

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