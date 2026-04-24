Friday cycling quiz: How many Liège winners can you name?
It's the oldest race on the UCI calendar with over 80 individual riders having won the race
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The oldest race on the UCI calendar brings the spring classics to a close as the pure climbers and grand tour contenders hit the hills of southern Belgium in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. One of cycling's five Monuments, the race's route is littered with long climbs through the wooded countryside of Belgium's Ardennes region.
Many of cycling's biggest names have won in Liège, but how many can you name? Take our quiz below to find out. The table will recognise first and second names, or just second names. The missing years are when the race didn't happen, primarily due to the two World Wars.
Women's Liege began in 2017 and has unsurprisingly been dominated by Dutch riders. Nine editions have seen six different winners stand on top of the podium, how many of them can you name?Article continues below
Test your knowledge with our previous cycling quizzes
>> Amstel Gold Race
>> Cycling acronyms
>> Strade Bianche
>> Opening weekend
>> Early season stage races
>> When fans and riders collide
>> How well do you know Giant bikes
>> Which cycling year is this?
>> How well do you know Il Lombardia
>> 2025/2026 transfer season
>> Who's bike is this?
>> Mont Ventoux
>> How much do you know about indoor riding?
>> Track cycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.