Visma-Lease a Bike sell jigsaw puzzle and beach towel to commemorate Wout van Aert's Paris-Roubaix victory

If, when Wout van Aert crossed the line first at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, your first thought was “I’d love a jigsaw puzzle of that”, then your wish, it seems, is Visma-Lease a Bike’s command.

The squad has this week launched a range of merchandise commemorating the Belgian’s first cobbled Monument win. Among the more unconventional items are a 500-piece jigsaw of Van Aert celebrating ahead of a defeated Tadej Pogačar, and a beach towel the team describes as “thin [...] so you can bring it easily everywhere you go”.

Both items are priced at £26.36 (€30 / $35) each, and are available to pre-order now, with stock expected to arrive with the team around 30 April.

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The range also includes Nike t-shirts bearing the phrase ‘Never Stop Believing’, a hoodie, a poster, a ceramic tile and a fleece-lined blanket.

“That memorable moment when Wout raised his finger in the air at the Roubaix velodrome is one to cherish forever,” write Visma-Lease a Bike on their web store, adding that the commemorative products are only available for a limited time.

Writing about the jigsaw in particular, the team says: “The puzzle is the perfect way to relive this historic victory piece by piece. Whether you are an avid puzzler and cycling fan or simply looking for a special memory of this legendary and historic win, this is for you.”

Van Aert’s victory at Paris-Roubaix came on his seventh time of trying, having previously finished second, third and fourth at the race.

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As he crossed the line, the Belgian gestured to the sky in tribute to Michael Goolaerts, his former team-mate at Vérandas Willems-Crelan, who died of a heart attack during the 2018 edition of Paris-Roubaix.

“Ever since then [...] it was my goal to win this race, and to be able to point my finger to the sky for Michael. He’s a lot on my mind but especially in this period,” Van Aert said of his celebration in his post-race press conference.

“Winning this race means basically everything to me. We make so many sacrifices to get to this level, to always fight back, and every year our target is this race and [the Tour of] Flanders. To finish it off in this way in a sprint with Tadej in his [rainbow] jersey, there’s no better way to do it. It’s a dream come true.”

Visma-Lease a Bike’s Van Aert Paris-Roubaix range is available to pre-order now.