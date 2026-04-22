How to watch La Flèche Wallonne 2026: Everything you need to live stream road cycling's most brutal finish
French prodigy Paul Seixas arrives as the favourite for La Flèche Wallonne
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La Flèche Wallonne continues the Ardennes Classics as it returns for its 90th anniversary this Wednesday (April 22), with France's emerging talent Paul Seixas looking to claim his biggest title yet.
La Flèche Wallonne 2026: Free Streams
- Free Streams: SBS on Demand (Australia), VRT (Belgium), NOS (Netherlands), France TV (France)
- Watch Anywhere: Unlock your free stream with NordVPN (75% off)
After securing the race for a second time last season, Tadej Pogačar has opted not to ride the 2026 edition. That leaves the men’s race wide open, with France’s hopes resting on Seixas. The 19-year-old has already added some stunning performances to his résumé, including a magnificent second place behind Pogačar at Strade Bianche and a 42km solo victory at the Faun-Ardèche Classic.
Racing the 200km's alongside him will be the likes of Mattias Skjelmose, Giulio Ciccone, and Kévin Vauquelin. Veteran Julian Alaphilippe also will be hoping for a fairytale win, having won this race three times.
The women’s race covers 148.2km, with Puck Pieterse defending her title. The 23-year-old beat the likes of Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney to the victory last year and will be hoping to repeat the feat in 2026. Vollering will no doubt have something to say about that, with two Classics wins already to her name this season.
Who will conquer the slopes of the Mur de Huy and win La Flèche Wallonne 2026? Find out by streaming all the action.
Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams for the race. You can watch La Flèche Wallonne 2026 wherever you are in the world with a VPN.
Quick guide to watching La Flèche Wallonne 2026
Region
Broadcasters
Free live stream
► SBS on Demand (Australia)
UK
► TNT Sports and HBO Max
US & Canada
Anywhere
Watch your usual stream from abroad with NordVPN (75% off)
Can I watch La Flèche Wallonne 2026 for free?
Fans in Australia, the Netherlands, France and Belgium can watch La Flèche Wallonne for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.
In the host country of Belgium you can stream all the action on VRT and RTBF Auvio.
In Australia, viewers can watch for free with English commentary on SBS on Demand. Fans in France can watch at no cost on France TV, while in the Netherlands, the races will be shown free on NOS.
✈️ Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're away from home at the time of the race, you'll need a VPN to get your typical coverage while abroad – more on that below.
How to watch La Fleche Wallonne 2026 while abroad
Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad. Our tech-savvy friends at TechRadar recommend NordVPN.
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– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?
How to watch La Flèche Wallonne 2026 in the UK
In the UK, the men and women's races of La Fleche Wallonne will be broadcast on TV on TNT Sports 1 and online on HBO Max from 11:45am UK time.
Both platforms are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and require a subscription.
Packages for HBO Max and TNT Sports begin at £36.98 with TNT Sports and standard ads, with a premium package costing £45.98 per month. TNT Sports is also available as a standalone subscription for £25.99 a month on a 12-month contract.
How to watch La Flèche Wallonne 2026 in the US and Canada
In the US, fans cane stream the action on Peacock with prices starting at $10.99/month for a plan that includes live sport. TV coverage starts at 06:30 ET.
In Canada, fans can watch both the men's and women's races on Flobikes. Access to the platform costs CA$49.99 with big savings for long-term plans.
How to watch La Flèche Wallonne 2026 in Australia
In Australia, La Flèche Wallonne will be available to watch for free on SBS.
The platform offers free coverage of cycling events and will also be showing the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France at no cost as well later this year.
Outside Australia today? Use NordVPN to access the free coverage on SBS.
What time is La Flèche Wallonne on TV?
UK coverage of the men's race begins at 11:45 BST on TNT Sports 1, with the women's race shown afterwards from 15:45 BST.
In the US, the live broadcast of the men's race starts at 06:30 ET with the women's race broadcasted from 10:45 ET.
► Cycling TV and streaming guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jacob oversees “how to watch” content across Cycling Weekly and Future’s wider sports portfolio. A First Class Sports Journalism graduate, he devoted his final year at university to road cycling, with a particular focus on how the sport is represented in the media.
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