How to watch Amstel Gold Race 2026: Everything you need to live stream the Ardennes Classics Opener

Amstel Gold Race marks the beginning of the Ardennes Classics as it returns for its 60th anniversary this Sunday (April 19), with Mattias Skjelmose and Mischa Bredewold looking to defend their titles.

This year, Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel have opted not to ride the race after busy Classics seasons. Pogačar was edged out by Skjelmose last year and is likely in need of a rest after a brutal second place to Wout van Aert at Paris–Roubaix last Sunday.

That doesn’t mean the men’s field isn’t stacked though, with Remco Evenepoel, Ben Healy, and Matteo Jorgenson among those expected to contest the win. Tom Pidcock is also on the start list, although his participation remains uncertain following a heavy crash at the Volta a Catalunya.

This year, the men’s course covers 257km, starting in Maastricht at 9:40am BST and finishing in Valkenburg, with 34 named climbs.

On the women’s side, Demi Vollering headlines the race. She has one previous Amstel Gold Race victory, in 2023, and will be aiming for a second on home soil.

Elsewhere, Marianne Vos and Puck Pieterse are also on the start list, while Britain’s Cat Ferguson will get her first taste of the Netherlands’ biggest one-day race.

The women’s race starts at 8:55am BST and covers 157.3km, featuring 22 named climbs.

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams for the race. You can watch Amstel Gold Race wherever you are in the world with a VPN.

Quick guide to watching Amstel Gold Race 2026

Can I watch Amstel Gold Race 2026 for free?

Fans in Australia, the Netherlands, France and Belgium can watch Amstel Gold Race for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.

Fans in the host country of the Netherlands can watch both the men's and women's races free of charge via the country's public broadcaster NOS.

In Australia, viewers can watch for free with English commentary on SBS on Demand. Fans in France can watch at no cost on France TV, while in Belgium, the races will be shown free on VRT.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're away from home at the time of the race, you'll need a VPN to get your typical coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Amstel Gold Race while abroad

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How to watch Amstel Gold Race in the UK

In the UK, the men's Amstel Gold Race will be broadcast on TV on TNT Sports 2 and online on HBO Max from 13:55 UK time. The women's race will also be shown on TNT Sports 2 before the men's race with coverage from 11:45.

Both platforms are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and require a subscription.

Packages for HBO Max and TNT Sports begin at £36.98 with TNT Sports and standard ads, with a premium package costing £45.98 per month. TNT Sports is also available as a standalone subscription for £25.99 a month on a 12-month contract.

How to watch Amstel Gold Race in the US and Canada

In the US and Canada, fans can watch both the men's and women's races on Flobikes. Access to the platform costs CA$49.99 and US$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans.

How to watch Amstel Gold Race in Australia

In Australia, Amstel Gold Race will be available to watch for free on SBS.

The platform offers free coverage of cycling events and will also be showing the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France at no cost as well later this year.

Outside Australia today? Use a VPN to access the free coverage of Amstel Gold Race 2026 on SBS.

What time is Amstel Gold Race on?

UK coverage of the men's race begins at 13:55 BST on TNT Sports 2, with the women's race shown beforehand from 11:45 BST.

In the US, the live broadcast of the men's and women's race starts at 06:30 EST.

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