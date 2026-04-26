How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026: Everything you need to live stream 'La Doyenne'

With riders already having tackled the Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne, the hilly Ardennes Classics are rounded out with Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday 26 April. Known as La Doyenne ('the old lady') thanks to its long history – it was first run in 1892, before the Tour de France or Paris-Roubaix – 'LBL' is one of the longest and hilliest one-day races on the calendar.

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège wherever you are in the world.

Liège is the third and last of the three Ardennes Classics, with the other two being Amstel Gold Race (which is not, in fact, in the Ardennes), and the mid-week La Flèche Wallonne.

The men's race does pretty much what it says on the tin, starting in Liège, heading south to Bastogne on the Luxembourg border and returning to Liège, by a slightly more convoluted route.

The women's race, Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes officially, begins in Bastogne and follows the men's route back to Liège. Both are long and very hilly races, with the men's event covering 259.5km and the women's race with 156km, with 4,101m and 2,632m of climbing respectively.

As the oldest race on the calendar, it's unsurprising that it is classified as one of the five cycling Monuments. With so much climbing, it is well suited to Grand Tour stars, and recent editions of the men's race have been won by Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič, while Demi Vollering and Grace Brown have won recent editions of the women's edition.

Defending champions this year are Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal), who is currently injured.

Men's favourites include Pogačar, Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe), and 19-year-old Frenchman Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM), while Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Amstel winner Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) will be among those to watch in the women's.

Quick guide to watching Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026

Can I watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026 for free?

Fans in Australia, the Netherlands, France and Belgium can watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.

Fans in the host country of Belgium can watch both the men's and women's races free of charge via the country's public broadcaster VRT.

In Australia, viewers can watch for free with English commentary on SBS on Demand. Fans in France can watch at no cost on France TV, and Italy on RaiPlay while in the Netherlands, the races will be shown free on NOS.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're away from home at the time of the race, you'll need a VPN to get your typical coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

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How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the UK

In the UK, Liège-Bastogne-Liège like pretty much all pro cycling, will be shown on TV on TNT Sports and online on HBO Max.

The men's race is live on TNT Sports and HBO Max from 11:10pm BST on Sunday 26 April. The women's Liège is live on TNT Sports 4 as well from 3:40pm BST on the same day, with coverage on HBO Max too.

HBO Max costs £30.99 a month or £25.99/month for a 12-month contract.

How to watch the Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of Liège-Bastogne-Liège is on Peacock and FloBikes.

Peacock is the place to go to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the US. Subscriptions start at $10.99 per month, or $109.99 a year for a plan that includes live sport.

FloBikes is in charge of broadcasting Liège-Bastogne-Liège in Canada. Subscriptions cost CA$49.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans.

When is Liège-Bastogne-Liège on?

UK coverage of the men's race begins at 11:10am BST on TNT Sports, with the women's race shown after from 3:40pm BST.

In the US, the live broadcast of the men's race starts at 06:00 EST with coverage of the women's race starting at 10:40am EST.

✈️ Remember if you're abroad today to use NordVPN to unblock your usual cycling streaming service.

See also: Cycling TV and streaming guide

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.