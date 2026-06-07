Demi Vollering overhauls Anna van der Breggen to win the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women as Longo Borghini sprints to stage 9 victory

Elisa Longo Borghini was fastest from a four-rider leading group and took the final stage on the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women, but it was Demi Vollering who will claim the headlines as she overcame a 49 second deficit to rip the maglia rosa from the grasp of Anna van der Breggen.

FDJ United-Suez's Vollering attacked Van der Breggen of SD Worx-ProTime on the final climb of the race and powered away from the four time winner to claim her career Grand Tour triple.

The pair were locked in a stalemate as Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Antonia Niedermeier (Canyon-SRAM) and Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) attacked on the first category Montoso climb. Both Dutch riders refused to work together to reel in the leaders as Niedermeier moved into the virtual lead of the race.

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Then with one sustained and brutal acceleration, Vollering buckled Van der Breggen on the last climb of the Colletta di Brondello and bridged over to the leaders.

Longo Borghini won the sprint ahead of Fisher-Black and Niedermeier as Van der Breggen finished the stage 2:22 behind and down to third on GC. Niedermeier ended the race in the runner-up spot.

Having won La Vuelta Feminina earlier in the year, Vollering could become the first rider in history to win all three Grand Tours in one season should she take victory at the Tour de France Femmes in August.

More to follow...

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