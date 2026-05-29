Demi Vollering, Elisa Longo Borghini, Anna van der Breggen: Giro d'Italia Women 2026 full start list announced

Elisa Longo Borghini returns to Italy looking to win her third consecutive Giro title, but will face the best field since last year's Tour de France Femme. World number one Demi Vollering (FDJ United Suez) will be on the start line in Cesenatico on the west coast of the country, and has gone public with her aim of winning the Giro Tour double in 2026.

SD Worx Protime will line up behind four-time winner Anna van der Breggen for the Giro Women. The Dutch rider first won in 2015, and from 2017 onwards swapped wins with compatriot, although never a team mate, Annemiek van Vleuten.

Visma Lease a bike is lead by young French rider. The 21-year-old climber finished third at the Vuelta earlier in May and gets teh chance to lead in the absence of Pauline Ferrand Prevot who will head to the Tour de France Femmes to defend her title.

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21 teams of seven riders start the race to make a peloton of 147 riders contesting the race.

Read more: Giro d'Italia Women 2026 | Giro d'Italia Women contenders

Giro d'Italia Women 2026 full start list

AG Insurance-Soudal

1 Mireia Benito (Esp)

2 Lore De Schepper (Bel)

3 Justine Ghekiere (Bel)

4 Ilse Pluimers (Ned)

5 Julie Van De Velde (Bel)

6 Gladys Verhulst-Wild (Fra)

7 Urška Žigart (Slo)

Aromitalia Vaiano

11 Irene Affolati (Ita)

12 Fanny Bonini (Ita)

13 Maya Kingma (Ned)

14 Eleonora La Bella (Ita)

15 Argiro Milaki (Gre)

16 Valentina Venerucci (Smr)

17 Petra Zsankó (Hun)

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Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

21 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den)

22 Chiara Consonni (Ita)

23 Justyna Czapla (Ger)

24 Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr)

25 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger)

26 Soraya Paladin (Ita)

27 Maike Van Der Duin (Ned)

EF Education-Oatly

31 Magdeleine Vallieres (Can)

32 Nina Berton (Lux)

33 Kristen Faulkner (USA)

34 Stina Kagevi (Swe)

35 Mirre Knaven (Ned)

36 Alexis Magner (USA)

37 Alexandra Volstad (Can)

FDJ United-SUEZ

41 Demi Vollering (Ned)

42 Elise Chabbey (Sui)

43 Lauren Dickson (Gbr)

44 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita)

45 Amber Kraak (Ned)

46 Eva Van Agt (Ned)

47 Ally Wollaston (Nzl)

Fenix-Premier Tech

51 Millie Couzens (Gbr)

52 Mylène De Zoete (Ned)

53 Charlotte Kool (Ned)

54 Evy Kuijpers (Ned)

55 Flora Perkins (Gbr)

56 Christina Schweinberger (Aut)

57 Marthe Truyen (Bel)

Human Powered Health

61 Barbara Malcotti (Ita)

62 Nina Buijsman (Ned)

63 Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can)

64 Thalita De Jong (Ned)

65 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita)

66 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned)

67 Lily Williams (USA)

Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria

71 Anita Baima (Ita)

72 Giulia Bisso (Ita)

73 Lara Crestanello (Ita)

74 Valeria Curnis (Ita)

75 Chantal Pegolo (Ita)

76 Martina Silvestri (Ita)

77 Valentina Zanzi (Ita)

Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi

81 Naia Amondarain (Esp)

82 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)

83 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr)

84 Sara Fiorin (Ita)

85 Tiril Jørgensen (Nor)

86 Cristina Tonetti (Ita)

87 Marjolein Van 't Geloof (Ned)

Lidl-Trek

91 Niamh Fisher-Black (Nzl)

92 Elisa Balsamo (Ita)

93 Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)

94 Lucinda Brand (Ned)

95 Isabella Holmgren (Can)

96 Fleur Moors (Bel)

97 Amanda Spratt (Aus)

Liv-AlUla-Jayco

101 Monica Trinca Colonel (Ita)

102 Caroline Andersson (Swe)

103 Georgia Baker (Aus)

104 Nadia Gontova (Can)

105 Silke Smulders (Ned)

106 Quinty Ton (Ned)

107 Matilde Vitillo (Ita)

Movistar

111 Marlen Reusser (Sui)

112 Francesca Barale (Ita)

113 Aude Biannic (Fra)

114 Cat Ferguson (Gbr)

115 Ana Vitória Magalhães (Bra)

116 Mareille Meijer (Ned)

117 Arlenis Sierra (Cub)

St Michel-Preference-Auber93

121 Clara Emond (Can)

122 Alicia González (Esp)

123 Émilie Morier (Fra)

124 Alison Jackson (Can)

125 Karolina Kumięga (Pol)

126 Solène Muller (Fra)

127 Caroline Wreszin (Fra)

Mendelspeck E-Work

131 Camilla Bezzone (Ita)

132 Eleonora Deotto (Ita)

133 Giulia Giuliani (Ita)

134 Ilaria Marinetto (Ita)

135 Katelyn Nicholson (Can)

136 Sara Segala (Ita)

137 Giorgia Serena (Ita)

Picnic PostNL

141 Rachele Barbieri (Ita)

142 Robyn Clay (Gbr)

143 Josie Nelson (Gbr)

144 Pfeiffer Georgi (Gbr)

145 Mara Roldan (Col)

146 Becky Storrie (Gbr)

147 Gaia Masetti (Ita)

SD Worx-Protime

151 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)

152 Elena Cecchini (Ita)

153 Femke Gerritse (Ned)

154 Barbara Guarischi (Ita)

155 Valentina Cavallar (Aut)

156 Mikayla Harvey (Nzl)

157 Lorena Wiebes (Ned)

Visma-Lease a Bike

161 Marion Bunel (Fra)

162 Viktória Chladoňová (Svk)

163 Femke De Vries (Ned)

164 Daniek Hengeveld (Ned)

165 Rosita Reijnhout (Ned)

166 Nienke Veenhoven (Ned)

167 Margaux Vigie (Fra)

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

171 Virginia Bortoli (Ita)

172 Monica Castagna (Ita)

173 Elisa De Vallier (Ita)

174 Sara Luccon (Ita)

175 Marta Pavesi (Ita)

176 Chiara Reghini (Ita)

177 Sharon Spimi (Ita)

UAE Team ADQ

181 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita)

182 Alena Amialiusik (Blr)

183 Mavi García (Esp)

184 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita)

185 Lara Gillespie (Irl)

186 Erica Magnaldi (Ita)

187 Silvia Persico (Ita)

Uno-X Mobility

191 Susanne Andersen (Nor)

192 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned)

193 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor)

194 Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Nor)

195 Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor)

196 Alessia Vigilia (Ita)

197 Linda Zanetti (Sui)

Vini Fantini-BePink

201 Gaia Segato (Ita)

202 Andrea Casagranda (Ita)

203 Marina Garau (Ita)

204 Vittoria Grassi (Ita)

205 Nora Jenčušová (Svk)

206 Silvia Milesi (Ita)

207 Elisa Valtulini (Ita)