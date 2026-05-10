British GC hopeful Adam Yates leaves the Giro d'Italia after huge stage 2 crash causes mass abandons

Yates is one of six riders forced to quit the Giro as a result of a crash late on Saturday's second stage

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Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finishes stage 2 of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - between Burgas and Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP via Getty Images)
Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finishes after crashing during stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia 2026 - between Burgas and Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Yates did not start Sunday's third stage of the Giro d'Italia, the British rider abandoning after crashing late on Saturday's second stage to Veliko Tarnavo.

Yates was one of three riders from the UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad to leave the race after a huge crash 21km from the line on Saturday, with Jay Vine and Mac Soler both failing to finish. Two others were unable to finish as well, Ådner Holter (UNO-X Mobility) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) also injured in the incident.

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“Adam Yates suffered a heavy abrasions and a laceration to his left ear. He was initially assessed on site for concussion, and cleared to continue, but subsequently he has shown delayed concussive symptoms. He will not take the start of stage 3 today.

“All three are under observation of our medical staff and will travel home in the coming days to continue their recovery and rehab."

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.

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