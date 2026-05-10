British GC hopeful Adam Yates leaves the Giro d'Italia after huge stage 2 crash causes mass abandons

Adam Yates did not start Sunday's third stage of the Giro d'Italia, the British rider abandoning after crashing late on Saturday's second stage to Veliko Tarnavo.

Yates was one of three riders from the UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad to leave the race after a huge crash 21km from the line on Saturday, with Jay Vine and Mac Soler both failing to finish. Two others were unable to finish as well, Ådner Holter (UNO-X Mobility) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) also injured in the incident.

A battered Yates eventually finished the stage more than 13 minutes down. Last placed on the stage was Andrea Vendrame, the Italian crossing the line three minutes behind Yates, his Jayco-Alula team later announcing his withdrawal after examinations revealed three fractures in his lower back.

Latest Videos From

The incident occurred on a sweeping right hand bend, the rain making the road surface treacherous, with upwards of 20 riders going down, some of them colliding with the barrier. Before Yates restarted race coverage showed the 33-year-old Brit, whose twin brother, Simon won last year's Giro, with the left side of his face covered in blood.

"Unfortunately we were badly affected by the crash on stage 2 yesterday," read a statement on the UAE Team Emirates-XRG team's social media channels. "Jay Vine suffered a concussion and an elbow fracture. Marc Soler has a pelvic fracture. At this stage, neither should require surgery.

“Adam Yates suffered a heavy abrasions and a laceration to his left ear. He was initially assessed on site for concussion, and cleared to continue, but subsequently he has shown delayed concussive symptoms. He will not take the start of stage 3 today.

“All three are under observation of our medical staff and will travel home in the coming days to continue their recovery and rehab."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While all their riders started Sunday's stage, Lidl-Trek were also badly affected by the crash. Their GC leader, Derek Gee-West, was delayed by the incident, and while organisers had neutralised the race, they restarted it before the Canadian champion was able to reach the bunch and he eventually crossed the line 1.01 behind winner and new race leader, Thomas Silva (XDS-Astana).

The incident comes after another huge crash marred the closing metres of stage one on Friday.

Unfortunately, we can confirm that @AdamYates7 will not start stage 3 of the @giroditalia. You can find a full medical update below ⤵️ Dr. Adrian Rotunno (Medical Director): "Unfortunately we were badly affected by the crash on stage 2 yesterday. Jay Vine suffered a concussion… pic.twitter.com/6OeLVw7BNNMay 10, 2026