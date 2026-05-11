'It means a lot' – Morven Yeoman seals breakthrough victory at Lincoln GP

Morven Yeoman led a spectacular one-two for DAS-Hutchinson at the Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix on Sunday to win the 11th edition of the women’s race.

The 21-year-old went wheel-to-wheel with her team-mate Noémie Thomson on the finishing ascent of the steep, cobbled Michaelgate. Yeoman’s power helped her steer first through the final corner, which came just metres before the line, to earn the biggest victory of her career, and her first at National A level.

Team GB track star Anna Morris finished third, 52 seconds behind.

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“It means a lot,” said Yeoman, the third Scottish winner in a row of the women’s race. “We work and train so hard, sacrifice a lot, so it feels really nice that everything came together, especially at Lincoln. It’s a massive race in the UK scene.”

One of the day’s early attackers, Yeoman began the last of eight laps solo with a 25-second gap. Thomson then bridged across, and the two agreed to jostle for the victory, riding in tandem up the 14% slope. “I don’t think either of us could have really gone much harder,” Yeoman said. “We were pretty cooked by that point.”

After the battle, she added, there were “absolutely no tensions whatsoever – we’re all just happy for each other.”

Yeoman now joins a list of Lincoln champions including Robyn Clay (2023, now of Picnic PostNL) and Lauren Dickson (2025, now of FDJ United-Suez), both of whom went on to sign WorldTour contracts. “I would love to make it as a full-time professional. It would be a dream come true,” Yeoman said. “Hopefully I’m heading in the right direction.”

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Yeoman now leads the National Road Series. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix)

Not only did DAS-Hutchinson secure the first two podium steps in Lincoln, they also placed four riders in the top seven – Josie Knight finished fifth and Lucy Lee seventh – in what was a commanding day for the team.

“It just shows how much strength in depth we have,” Yeoman said. “We don’t just win and then there’s nobody for 20 spots. It shows that we can go time and time again.”

The squad won the opening round of British Cycling's National Road Series through Thomson at March’s CiCLE Classic. Yeoman now leads the series overall, ahead of her team-mates Katie Scott and Thomson.