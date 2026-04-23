'I realised, sh*t, I'm actually quite good at cycling' – the amazing journey of the surprise winner of Tour of the Alps stage 4

German former speed skater Lennart Jasch takes the biggest win of a very short career

James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published
Lennert Jasch tour of the alps 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lennart Jasch was the unexpected victor of a mountainous Tour of the Alps stage four, holding off a feisty group of favourites on his way to a memorable solo victory.

The German Tudor Pro Cycling rider's victory was especially surprising given that up until the end of 2023 he was a speed skater, not a cyclist, before switching from the ice to the road.

Article continues below

Asked where he could go from here he said: "There is a German saying, I will translate it – I don't know if it makes sense: 'even if you're old as a cow, you can still learn', and I think that's true for everyone. No matter how old you are, you can always learn something. When I just look back at how much I already learned in those two years, it's incredible. And yeah, it's probably almost impossible to say how much I still can learn. So I just think time will tell. Maybe we sit here in one year again, and it will tell another story."

Results

Tour of the Alps 2026, stage 4: Arco to Trento, 167.8km

1. Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling, 167.8km in 4:28:06
2. Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek, +10s
3. Federico Iacomoni (Ita) Team Ukyo, +11s
4. Florian Storck (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling, +20s
5. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
6. Alexandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
7. Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling
8. Jacob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
9. Embret Svedstad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
10. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, all at same time

General Classification after stage 4

1. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, in 15:41:32
2. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, +4s
3. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at s.t.
4. Alexandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +6s
5. Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL, +105
6. Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling, +19s
7. Jacob Omrzel (Slov) Bahrain Victorious, +29s
8. Chris Harper (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling
9. Alex Tolio (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
10. Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling, all at same time

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.