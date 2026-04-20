'We'll be opening the good wine' – how a third-tier rider took out the big guns at Tour of the Alps stage 1

Tom Pidcock beaten into second by Team Ukyo's Tommaso Dati

James Shrubsall's avatar
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Tommaso Dati wins stage one Tour of the Alps 2026 Innsbruck
(Image credit: Getty Images)

While all eyes were on teams like Ineos Grenadiers and Tom Pidcock's Pinarello-Q36.5 at this week's Tour of the Alps, a Continental outfit strode out on the first stage and pulled the rug from under them. Pleased as punch even to have been invited, Japan-registered Team Ukyo were not expecting to go home with a victory – let alone be wearing the race leader's green jersey.

But that's exactly what transpired on the first stage, based in the Alpine city of Innsbruck in Austria, when 23-year-old Tommaso Dati powered across the line in a chaotic bunch sprint. Runner-up was Pidcock, beaten into second place in a sprint for only the second time this season; the first, you may remember, was back at Milan-San Remo at the hands of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). Dati, then, is in good company.

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Results

Tour of the Alps 2026, stage 1: Innsbruck > Innsbruck, 144km

1. Tommaso Dati (Ita) Team Ukyo, 144km in 3:21:35
2. Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5
3. Florian Storck (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
4. Gabriele Bessega (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
5. Federico Iacomoni (Ita) Team Ukyo
6. Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Jayco AlUla
7. Andrea Petrobon (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
8. Leonardo Vesco (Ita) Italy
9. Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
10. Alexandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, all at same time

General Classification after stage 1

1. Tommaso Dati (Ita) Team Ukyo, 144km in 3:21:25
2. Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5, +4s
3. Florian Storck (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling, +6sd
4. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco-AlUla, +8s
5. Gabriele Bessega (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta, +10s
6. Federico Iacomoni (Ita) Team Ukyo, +10s
7. Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Jayco AlUla
8. Andrea Petrobon (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
9. Leonardo Vesco (Ita) Italy
10. Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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