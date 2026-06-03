Lael Wilcox to kick off Around the World Guinness World Record attempt on June 7: ‘We need more women to prove what's possible’

As reported by Cycling Weekly more than a year ago, ultra-endurance cyclist Lael Wilcox is set to ride around the world once again, this time in pursuit of the overall Guinness World Record. She will set off on June 7.

In 2024, the Alaska native set a new women’s record, completing her 18,125-mile journey in 108 days, 12 hours and 12 minutes.

At the time, she hadn’t even made it back to her Arizona home before her brain started scheming.

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That year, Wilcox had approached the record-setting ride in classic Lael fashion: fun-first and community-driven. She rode with people. She stopped often. She played tourist and added massive hills to her route simply because she loves climbing.

"Last time, I rode 12 hours a day, and I was off the bike 12 hours a day because I stopped to talk with people, eat, sleep, all this stuff," she told Cycling Weekly.

"It felt like not only a record ride, but also a global celebration of cycling. And I love the way we did it. It was so fun."

But come 7 June 2026, it’ll be all business.

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"I want to beat the men’s record," Wilcox told us back in 2025. "It’s a classic battle of the sexes. Everyone’s been asking, 'What man is going to go after this record?' And none are asking, or even considering, that a woman could do it. And I think I can."

The 39-year-old aims to take on the nine-year-old record of ultra-endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont: 78 days, 14 hours and 40 minutes.

That means cutting 30 days from her 2024 time, and she has left no stone unturned in preparation.

In her adopted hometown of Tucson, Arizona, she’s been charging up Mount Lemmon like it’s a mere bump in the road and gaining speed at the Shootout, America’s fastest group ride.

She also spent time in the wind tunnel at Specialized’s headquarters in Morgan Hill, optimised her equipment and even shaved her head. And, for the first time in her ultra-endurance career, she’ll be fully supported.

To qualify for an Around the World record, riders must cycle a minimum of 18,000 miles in one direction, start and finish at the same location, and traverse at least two antipodal points. Air and sea travel between continents is allowed, but only the miles ridden count towards the total.

Wilcox plans to start at 4:00 a.m. on 7 June at Buckingham Fountain in Chicago, Illinois. The goal is to return to the same location no later than 6:40 p.m. on 24 August. That means completing roughly 240 miles (386km) every day for 77 days.

Her route consists of seven distinct riding sections and six transfers. She’ll start by riding from Chicago to Halifax, Nova Scotia, before crossing the Atlantic and riding across Europe from Lisbon to Istanbul.

From there, she’ll head east across Kazakhstan and then south through Southeast Asia from Bangkok to Singapore. In Australia, she’ll ride from Perth to Brisbane, followed by a section through New Zealand. The final leg brings her back to North America, riding from Anchorage, Alaska, to Chicago.

"We need more women to prove what's possible,” Wilcox said in a press release announcing her route. “Breaking this record would be inspiring for women and communities all around the world."

You’ll be able to follow her journey on social media: @laelwilcox.