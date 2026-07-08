Stem spacers and 165mm cranks: Felix Engelhardt's Bundesflagge-themed Giant Propel Advanced SL

Custom paint, 55/44T chainrings and 30mm tyres headline national champion's Tour de France-ready Giant Propel race bike

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Felix Engelhardt&#039;s Giant Propel Advanced SL
(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)