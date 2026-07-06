'My strength isn’t speed, I’m slow and steady' – meet the man who just set a new record for cycling through the most countries in a week

Mark Kowalski just cycled 2780km, passing through 21 countries in seven days.

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Mark Kowalski after setting a record for cycling through the most countries in a week
(Image credit: Myrna Macgregor)