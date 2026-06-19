6,042km in under two weeks: Sarah Ruggins sets record time for riding across Europe
John o’Groats to Land’s End and back record holder battled extreme temperatures on three hours sleep a day
Canadian-born ultra-cyclist Dr Sarah Ruggins has set a new world record for riding from the bottom to the top of Europe.
The John o’Groats to Land’s End and back record holder rode from Tarifa in southern Spain to Nordkapp in Norway in 13 days, 20 hours and 27 minutes.
The Cirencester resident beat the existing record, set by Brit Dr Ian Walker in 2019, by 3 days and 32 minutes.
Her 6,042km route crossed nine countries and included around 35,000m of climbing.
Ruggins said: "To me, this record proves that women can compete alongside men at the elite level - and I hope it's a powerful statement to every woman who wants to try."
On her way to the record for riding across Europe Ruggins also bagged the record for the furthest distance ridden by a woman in seven days.
She covered 3,364.08km in the allotted time, over 100km more than the previous mark of 3,258.38km set by Alexandra Meixner in 2021. This record is still subject to verification.
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Setting off from Spain nearly two weeks ago, Ruggins has been riding for up to 22 hours each day and sleeping for only three. She has ridden through temperatures in excess of 35°C in Spain and below 0°C in the Arctic circle.
To fuel her ride Ruggins has had to consume around 11,000 calories a day.
Ruggins only began cycling in 2023 after she spent 10 years recovering from a rare autoimmune condition that she was diagnosed with at the age of 15. It left her bedridden and in need of round the clock care.