'I was blown off my bike twice' – 83-year-old sets new record for riding Land’s End to John O'Groats

Eddie McGourley, King of the Mountains in the 1970 Milk Race, pedalled 1000 miles in under 11 days to honour his wife’s memory

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83-year-old Eddie McGourley at the finish of his 11-day LEJoG ride
(Image credit: Eddie McGourley)