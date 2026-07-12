Fan seriously injured at Tour de France after car driver crashes into crowd – reports

A spectator was seriously injured and others hurt after a car driver crashed into the crowd close to the finish line of stage nine of the Tour de France on Sunday.

According to reports in the French media, the driver of a car in the convoy suffered a medical episode and crashed into the crowd, injuring eight spectators, in the time leading up to the finish. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) won the stage, with no evidence of the incident visible.

The prefecture for the Corrèze départment told AFP that one person was taken to hospital, but not critically injured, while seven others sustained minor injuries, RMC reported .