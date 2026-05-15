'Don't be like this guy' – police report Giro d'Italia spectators who lunged at riders

Two men who lunged at the Giro d’Italia peloton during stage six have been identified and reported by the police, according to media reports in Italy.

The duo, said to be 19 and 20 years old, spectated Thursday's stage from a roundabout near San Vitaliano, with around 50km to go, where they dashed into the road and tried to touch the riders.

A third man filmed the incident. The footage has since been shared on social media and appears to show all three laughing.

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A report by Italian outlet Rai on Thursday evening said the two men who rushed into the road were identified by the police following the incident, and reported to the public prosecutor’s office in Nola for causing danger during a sporting event. They are understood to still be at liberty.

If charged and found guilty, the men could receive a DASPO – a banning order from sporting events, which can also carry fines.

“I saw it all because Thomas Silva [XDS Astana, former race leader] was right in front of me, and he told them to go to hell,” said XDS Astana’s Alberto Bettiol, quoted in Gazetta dello Sport. “They don’t realise how fast we’re going… If we touch them, we’ll all get hurt.”

One of the men, wearing a white t-shirt and a fanny pack, appeared to slap the upper leg of a Soudal Quick-Step rider on his last of a sequence of lunges into the road. No riders crashed as a result of the behaviour.

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Respect the riders. Respect the race. Respect the #GirodItalia🫶 Fans, Tifosi. We love you on the roadside. We love your enthusiasm, we love that you cheer on the riders, we love that you dress like flamingos.❌ But there's a line not to cross. Don't be like this guy. pic.twitter.com/iO7wJNkUOaMay 14, 2026

The official Giro d’Italia account posted a warning to roadside spectators on X following the incident: “Respect the riders. Respect the race. Respect the Giro d’Italia.

“Fans, Tifosi. We love you on the roadside. We love your enthusiasm, we love that you chear on the riders, we love that you dress like flamingos.

“But there’s a line not to cross. Don’t be like this guy.”

XDS Astana’s Davide Ballerini went on to win Thursday’s stage, which finished on rain-dampened cobbles in Napoli. Asked about the incident after the stage, Ballerini said: “They didn’t realise what could happen, but I don’t think they wanted to rush into the peloton.

“I hope it's understood that if they come to watch and cheer us on, they're welcome, but there must be mutual respect."