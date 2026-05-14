'I really don't get it' – Jonathan Milan calls out Giro d'Italia route choice after crash mars bunch sprint

The front of the peloton was held up by a crash on cobbles inside 400m to go on stage 6

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Jonathan Milan disappointed after stage 6, Giro d&#039;Italia 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the bunch sprint was turned on its head at the end of stage six of the Giro d'Italia by a section of damp cobbles in Naples, the choice of finish was called out by Italian sprinter Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek).

At least five riders slid out on the tight right-hander in sight of the line, including a well-placed Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) in second wheel and his lead-out man. Nearly all of the best-placed stage-win hopefuls either came down or were baulked, though Davide Ballerini made it through and sprinted ahead to an unexpected win.

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"Luckily I didn't crash, I was able to stand on my bike," he said, his tone characteristically thoughtful – and disappointed too – rather than reactive and angry. "But they crashed in front of me. It's not their fault, I mean we know it will be super slippery if it rains on these kind of cobbles.

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James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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