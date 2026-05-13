No sponsors, not enough resources: major Women's WorldTour race cancelled for 2026

The Tour de Romandie Féminin had been struggling on multiple fronts

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Elise Chabbey wins Tour de Romandie 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

This year's Tour de Romandie Féminin has been cancelled due to a factors ranging from financial to logistical.

Originally scheduled for 4-6 September, this year's would have been the fifth edition of the three-stage Women's WorldTour race in Switzerland, which has been won in the past by Demi Vollering (2023) Lotte Kopecky (2024). The reigning champion is home rider Elise Chabbey of the FDJ United-SUEZ team, who was victorious last year ahead of Urkška Zigart (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Premier Tech).

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"This decision is based on two main factors," read the statement. "Firstly, an exceptional concentration of major events in French-speaking Switzerland in the coming months (World Ice Hockey Championships, G7 Summit, Grand Départ of the Women's Tour de France), which will heavily mobilize the resources essential to organizing an international cycling event (security forces, logistics, volunteers). On the other hand, there is currently no sponsorship for the 2026 edition."

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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