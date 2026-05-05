'We went from very up to very down, and I think now we’re back to very up' - Cédrine Kerbaol wins Stage 3 of La Vuelta Femenina with dominant charge

Cédrine Kerbaol won stage three of La Vuelta Femenina on Tuesday after a dominant attack in the final two kilometres.

The EF Education-Oatly rider was launched by teammate Alice Towers in the final few cobblestoned kilometres of the race. Kerbaol moved into third in the general classification as a result, with Franziska Koch (FDJ United-SUEZ) holding onto the red leaders jersey.

“It feels crazy because each day we’re riding so well as a team and collectively I think we doing the best we’ve ever done before," a breathless Kerbaol said after her win.

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"We already won with Noemi [Rüegg, she took the red, it was f****** insane, and then she crashed. So we went from very up to very down, and I think now we’re back to very up. We think a lot about her. It’s a mix of a lot of emotions," she continued, acknowledging the absence of their teammate and stage one winner, Rüegg, who broke her right shoulder in yesterday's crash.

The race had, until the final 20 kilometres, been dominated by Lidl-Trek’s Felicity Wilson-Haffenden. She pushed to an early lead alongside Sterre Vervloet (Lotto Intermarché Ladies), before soloing across the intermediate sprint. However, at 15 kilometres to go, the Australian rider was swallowed by the peloton as attacks began on the undulating second-half of the race.

Among those vying to become race leader was Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatley), who pulled to the head of the race after struggling behind the bunch. However, her lead did not last long. And despite also launching repeated attacks, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) was unable to get a hold on the front.

Then, in the final cobbled coastal section of the race, Towers launched Kerbaol to her ultimate win.

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“That was a perfect teamwork finale,” Towers said after the race. “The whole day we were always in control. It wasn’t really my plan to launch Cédrine on the cobbles, but it was super hard and we were in the front, and wow, she did such a good effort in those last two kilometres.”

An elated Towers took a breath before repeating Kerbaol’s sentiments. “I feel a bit emotional to be honest,” she said. “This win is for Noeme.”

La Vuelta Femenina, Stage 3: Padrón > A Coruña, 121.2km

1. Cédrine Kerbaol (Fra), EF Education-Oatly, 121.2km in 3:14:17

2. Lotte Kopecky (Bel), SD Worx-Protime, +4s

3. Sarah van Dam (Can), Visma-Lease a Bike, at same time

4. Liane Lippert (Ger), Movistar, ast

5. Paula Blasi (Esp), UAE Team ADQ, ast

6. Mischa Bredewold (Ned), SD Worx-Protime, ast

7. Loes Adegest (Ned), Lidl-Trek, ast

8. Letizia Paternoster (Ita), Liv AlUla Jayco, ast

9. Mavi García (Esp), UAE Team ADQ, ast

10. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA), AG Insurance-Soudal, ast

General Classification after Stage 3

1. Franziska Koch (Ger), FDJ United-SUEZ, 9:03:43

2. Lotte Kopecky (Bel), SD Worx-Protime, +2s

3. Cédrine Kerbaol (Fra), EF Education-Oatly, +4

4. Sarah van Dam (Can), Visma-Lease a Bike, +14s

5. Évita Muzic (Fra), FDJ United-SUEZ, ast

6. Loes Adegest (Ned), Lidl-Trek, +16s

7. Liane Lippert (Ger), Movistar, +18s

8. Anna van der Breggen, SD Worx-Protime, ast

9. Paula Blasi (Esp), UAE Team ADQ, ast

10. Monica Trinca Colonel, Liv AlUla Jayco, ast