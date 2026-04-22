'I've been struggling... so it feels nicer than normal to win' – Tom Pidcock sprints to victory on Tour of the Alps stage 3, less than a month after ravine crash

Pinarello Q36.5 rider takes third win of the season in Italy

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Tom Pidcock wins stage three of the Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock sprinted to victory on stage three of the Tour of the Alps in Arco on Wednesday, less than a month after crashing into a ravine.

The Pinarello Q36.5 rider out-powered Tommaso Dati (Team UKYO), the rider who beat him to the line on stage one, to take his third win of the season. Not normally known for his sprint, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) finished third.

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"I think this win feels really nice," said Pidcock afterwards. "I mean, I'm struggling… well, I've been struggling. The first climb I was dropped and just made it over the top. So yeah, it feels even nicer than normal to win. The guys committed 100% to me, which is super nice, considering it wasn't evident that I would be there to finish it off."

"I went too early for that last corner," he said. "I thought it was sooner when the barriers started and yeah it was quite far, so I was a bit worried. But I saw Egan [Bernal] was the first guy on my wheel, so I thought… Egan is not slow, but I can beat Egan in a sprint and I just went full to the line."

Results

Tour of the Alps 2026, stage 2: Latsch > Arco, 174,5km

1. Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling, 174.5km in 4:23:24
2. Tommaso Dati (Ita) Team Ukyo
3. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
4. Luca Paletti (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
5. Alexandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
6. Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
7. Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
8. Jacob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
9. Florian Storck (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
10. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco-AlUla, all at same time

General Classification after stage 3

1. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, in 11:13:06
2. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, +4s
3. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, +6s
4. Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL, at same time
5. Alexandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +10s
6. Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling, +19s
7. Jacob Omrzel (Slov) Bahrain Victorious, +29s
8. Chris Harper (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling
9. Alex Tolio (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
10. Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling, all at same time

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Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

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