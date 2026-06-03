'It will forever be the team closest to my heart' - Lidl-Trek confirm the departure of long-time boss Luca Guercilena

Lidl-Trek have confirmed the exit of long-time team manager Luca Guercilena, marking the end of what it calls "an extraordinary 16-year chapter at the helm".

A statement released by the team called the 52-year-old former pro "one of the defining figures behind Lidl-Trek's identity, culture and growth.

"Through his vision, passion and unwavering dedication," it added, "he helped transform the organisation from an ambitious project into one of the most respected teams in professional cycling…"

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Guercilena's departure from the team is part of an ongoing staffing reshuffle that began last October, when Lidl acquired a majority stake and the team switched from US to German-registered.

Early appointments included those of former pro cyclist brothers, Andy and Frank Schleck. Andy, who was awarded victory in the 2010 Tour de France after Alberto Contador was stripped of the title for doping offences, took up the post of deputy general manager, and is expected to become CEO following Guercilena's departure. Frank Schleck, a winner of the Tour de Suisse and Amstel Gold Race, was appointed sports director.

Another former pro, Thomas Rohregger, was appointed head of cycling after Lidl took over.

More recently, it was announced that stalwart Visma-Lease a Bike head of racing Grischa Niermann will leave the Dutch team to become part of the Lidl-Trek set-up.

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Despite all these appointments, Lidl-Trek are not having a great season. Not helped by Mads Pedersen being out injured for a month – he broke his wrist at the Volta Communitat Valenciana in February – the men's team have only secured around half the wins they had this time last year, and it's a similar story with the women.

Guercilena, whose managerial successes date all the way back to victories with Classics star Fabian Cancellara, said in the statement:

"After 16 unforgettable years, I feel the time is right to hand over leadership and allow the team to enter its next phase with fresh impulses and drive that will spark new hunger to keep pushing the limits. I turn the page knowing that I leave behind a strong organisation made up of great professionals, a group of athletes capable of winning now and in the future, and a strong and determined ownership committed to taking cycling to another level.

"The team has given me incredible emotions thanks to athletes, staff, sponsors, and owners from whom I have always received great support, especially in difficult moments. Lidl-Trek will forever be the team closest to my heart.”