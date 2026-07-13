End of an era as Quick-Step set to step down as Soudal Quick-Step title sponsor after 24 years

For the first time in 24 years, the Belgian flooring company Quick-Step will not be a co-title sponsor of the country’s most successful cycling team from next season, Cycling Weekly has learned.

Since their inception in 2003, the team that homed talents such as Tom Boonen, Philippe Gilbert and Remco Evenepoel has been fully or partly sponsored by Quick-Step, with the current team named Soudal Quick-Step since 2023. Quick-Step also sponsored the Mapei-Quickstep team from 1999 to 2002.

Cycling Weekly reported at last year’s Tour de France that Quick-Step were looking to