Wind tunnel-testing, custom components and a shaved head: meet Lael Wilcox's around-the-world setup

Lael Wilcox will roll away from Buckingham Fountain in Chicago in the early hours of June 7 with an ambitious target ahead of her: to become the fastest person ever, male or female, to bike around the world.

The American ultra-endurance cyclist already holds the women’s Around the World Guinness World Record, having completed an 18,125-mile circumnavigation in 108 days, 12 hours and 12 minutes in 2024. This time, however, she is chasing the outright mark held by Mark Beaumont, who completed his ride in 78 days, 14 hours and 40 minutes.

Wilcox will need to average around 240 miles (386km) per day for more than 11 weeks, riding across North America, Europe, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand before returning to Chicago. You can read more about her route and the attempt here.

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While many of Wilcox's previous ultra-distance rides have been characterised by her self-sufficient or community-driven approach, this attempt is different.

She has spent months refining every aspect of her preparation, from training and aerodynamics to logistics and equipment.

For the first time in her ultra-endurance career, she will also ride with a full support crew, allowing her to maximise time on the bike.

In the spring, Wilcox tested her equipment and positioning extensively, including sessions in Specialized’s wind tunnel in Morgan Hill, California. As she looks to find every possible advantage, she even shaved her head, stating it could save her up to 13 days.



"Not having to wash and brush it, I’d save 10 minutes a day," she explained. "That’s 13 hours in 78 days!"

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Wilcox's sponsors have also pulled out all the stops for the 39-year-old with a custom paint job and custom bits. Let's have a look at the bike that will carry her across the globe.

(Image credit: SRAM)

Frameset:



Wilcox will ride a Specialized S-Works Roubaix with Future Shock suspension.

Paint:

Wilcox's bike was custom-painted and designed by Emily Hallewell. The blue frameset features the seven distinct parts of her route, her signature, and a reminder that we're all connected and just a bike ride away.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: SRAM) (Image credit: SRAM) (Image credit: SRAM)

Drivetrain:

With SRAM as a main sponsor of the endeavor, the bike will be outfitted with a SRAM RED AXS drivetrain. Her gearing setup features a 48/35 chainring combination with 170mm cranks, a power meter, a 10-36 cassette, and wireless blips.

Wheels & Tyres:

Wilcox will have a choice of the all-new Zipp 202 NSW and 454 NSW wrapped in Specialized Mondo tyres.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SRAM) (Image credit: SRAM)

Cockpit:

The cockpit is a custom setup built around Zipp Vuka Evo aerobars. Ruckus Composites, a carbon repair and customisation shop in Portland, Oregon, fabricated a unique block of mounts that will hold Wilcox's Wahoo computer, phone and lights.

Assccories:

Wilcox will be using Exposure lights, a Wahoo ROAM computer, a phone secured with a Quadlock mount, and bags by Revelate Designs.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SRAM) (Image credit: SRAM)

Kit:

Wilcox will be wearing Rapha's new Brevet kit, a Specialized helmet over her new buzz cut, Specialzied shoes, and Roka Oslo 2.0 sunglasses.