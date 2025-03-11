'This isn't your father's endurance tyre' - the updated Specialized Mondo is made for Strade Bianche, Paris-Roubaix and anywhere else the road gets choppy

Extra millimetres where it counts, on- or off-road: a first ride on the all-new Specialized Mondo endurance tyres

Specialized Mondo Tyre
(Image credit: Logan Jones-Wilkins)
Logan Jones-Wilkins
By
published

Along with a revamped line of gravel tyres, Specialized has rolled out a new version of the Mondo, its tried-and-true endurance tyre. The new Mondo has a revised tread pattern and sidewall construction to create a modern tyre for endurance riding on and off asphalt.

The new Mondo is part of a growing subsection of tyres best described as “thick slicks.” Formerly, this category consisted of either touring tyres or gravel tyres, but now, with road bikes offering bigger clearances and the growing popularity of gravel bikes, there is new demand for tyres that are, by all intents and purposes, road tyres with an extra handful of millimeters.

