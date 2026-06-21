Lael Wilcox abandons Around the World attempt amid health concerns - 'It's kind of a miracle I haven't just passed out'

Just 14 days into her Around the World Faster ride, Lael Wilcox has abandoned her Guinness World Record attempt due to health concerns brought on by the ongoing heat wave in Europe.

Wilcox had been battling heat exhaustion for days and was ultimately encouraged by her support team to stop riding.

"I’ve been nauseous every day and finally threw up in the first hour of my ride this morning," Wilocx shared. "It's kind of a miracle I haven't just passed out."

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In a video message announcing her decision, Wilcox fought back tears as she explained why the ride had to end.

"I've never tried so hard," the ultra-endurance star said.

After becoming the fastest woman to circumnavigate the globe by bicycle in 2024, Wilcox set her sights on the overall around-the-world record, held by ultra-endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont since 2017.

To best Beaumont's record, Wilcox would have had to cut 30 days from her 2024 time, and she has left no stone unturned in preparation.

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Wilcox entered the attempt in the best riding shape of her life; spent time in the wind tunnel at Specialized's headquarters in Morgan Hill, California, to optimise her position and equipment; and even shaved her head to improve comfort and efficiency. For the first time in her ultra-endurance career, she also undertook the challenge with a full support crew.

The weather, however, remained outside of anyone's control.

After battling rain and headwinds across North America, Wilcox arrived in Europe earlier this week and rode directly into a severe heat wave in Spain. Despite 4 a.m. starts, ice socks, and aggressive hydration strategies, the extreme temperatures quickly took their toll.

"We were expecting [the weather] to be a big challenge, but not a health problem," Wilcox said.

As conditions worsened, she began falling behind the pace required to challenge Beaumont's record.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever done and I'm giving it everything I can. I have to take it one hour at a time," Wilcox said on June 20, calling it "the most humbling ride of my life."

Wilcox later described the experience as "a lesson in climate change," noting that increasingly extreme weather is something endurance athletes are being forced to contend with more often.

On June 21, Wilcox officially ended the attempt roughly 3,000 miles into the ride.

"Honestly, I'm amazed I've endured the past 14 days. Conditions have been really tough," she said. "I hate to quit, but it’s the right choice this time. I just can’t manage race pace in the heat.



"Thanks to everyone for cheering me on and riding with me— truly great to see people coming together & celebrating the sport."

In 2024, Wilcox set a new women's around-the-world record, completing the 18,125-mile journey in 108 days, 12 hours and 12 minutes. For now, Beaumont's overall record of 78 days, 14 hours and 40 minutes remains intact.