'Tadej is Tadej' – Torstein Træen weighs up the chances of keeping his Tour de France yellow jersey after a mountainous stage 6

The Tour takes on the Tourmalet and others tomorrow, in what will be a real test for Træen

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Torstein Træen stage five, tour de france 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)