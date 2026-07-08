'When I saw the line I just went as hard as I could' – Olav Kooij wins first bunch sprint of 2026 Tour de France on stage five

Decathlon CMA CGM rider outguns bunch after a late crash 5km from the finish line caused chaos

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Olav Kooij wnis stage 5
(Image credit: Getty Images)