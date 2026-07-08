Which riders have abandoned the Tour de France 2026?

Le Grande Boucle is the hardest sporting event on the planet, and due to a range of calamities – from crashes to collapses – many riders will not reach Paris

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Arnaud De Lie looking peaky on Stage Two of the 2026 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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